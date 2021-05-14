Florida Georgia Line concert coming to Manitoulin Country Fest grounds

MANITOULIN—Florida Georgia Line (FGL) will headline the next Encore Drive-In Nights concert, which will be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas across North America and around the world Saturday night, June 12, including the Manitoulin Country Fest grounds in Little Current. FGL’s performance will feature special guests Nelly, Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack.

The one-night-only show will highlight the Diamond-selling duo’s biggest hits as well as new fan favorites from their current LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records) album, including consecutive chart-topping singles ‘Long Live’ (dubbed ‘The Song That Will Have You Grabbing a Cup To Toast’ by Billboard) and the “country-rock jam tailor made for summertime” (The Tennessean) ‘I Love My Country.’

“We’re so excited to start playing shows again and can’t wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!”

“We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves?” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. “This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don’t typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!”

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the globe to provide music fans world-class entertainment in a safe way in the COVID era and beyond.

Car passes for the FGL Encore Drive-In Nights show, which can be used by up to six people per vehicle, go on sale today at encorenights.com/fgl with drive-in tickets being sold exclusively through Tixr. A limited quantity of general admission tickets will be available for just $68 per car for 48 hours before prices increase to $79 then $89 per car + fees. For more information, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.

Tickets for drive-in locations are being sold exclusively through Tixr, a specialist in large-scale experiential commerce solutions whose flexible proprietary technology platform is perfect for scalable artist-centric events. Tixr and Encore have worked to expand the offerings in 2021 to include merchandise, food and beverage options and have introduced payment plans and flex-pricing to make tickets more accessible to fans.