OPP seek public’s assistance following hit and run in Manitowaning

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On May 14, 2021, at approximately 10:55 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Meredith Street in Manitowaning. The vehicle did not stop and continued south on Highway 6.

Manitoulin OPP is looking for public assistance in identifying the vehicle, which is described as a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). As a result of the collision the SUV is missing it’s passenger side mirror, and may have damage on the same side. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.