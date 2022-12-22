Former Wiikwemkoong police chief sentenced to house arrest for sexual assault

GORE BAY—Former Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service police chief Terry McCaffrey was sentenced this morning to an eight-month conditional sentence, with half being house arrest and half curfew. Mr. McCaffrey was convicted of sexual assault earlier this year for an incident that occurred in January 2021.

The Crown had requested a jail sentence of three to five months, while defence counsel suggested a conditional discharge would be appropriate. Justice Allen cited “gross breach of trust” as an aggravating factor but said Mr. McCaffrey had “done himself more damage than any sentence” he could impose, and determined an eight-month conditional sentence is an appropriate balance between aggravating and mitigating factors.

Mr. McCaffrey is currently working and residing in Thompson, Manitoba. He will be appealing the conviction and has a bail ‘pending appeal’ hearing later today.

See next week’s Expositor for the full story.