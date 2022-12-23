Press Release: Four Charged After Drug Warrant Executed

(M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON) – On December 22nd, 2022, at approximately 6:14 p.m., the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Services (UCCM) along with the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Bebonang Street, M’Chigeeng First Nation.



As a result, approximately $6705 in Canadian currency, over 26 grams of suspected Fentanyl, two methamphetamine tablets, two morphine capsules, digital scales and edged weapons were seized. The estimated value of the seizure is approximately $20,135.



The UCCM Police Service, The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.



Charged are:

Trevor SMALLING, 20, of North York:

· Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance of the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of property obtained by crime over 5000.00

· Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.



Doreen ATAWISH, 68, of M’Chigeeng:

· Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance of the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of property obtained by crime over 5000.00

· Possession of a scheduled 1 substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a scheduled 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin)



Kathryn DEBASSIGE, 30, of M’Chigeeng:

· Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance of the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of property obtained by crime over 5000.00



Waylon HARE, 42, of M’Chigeeng:

· Possession of a Scheduled 1 Substance of the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of property obtained by crime over 5000.00

· Possession of a scheduled 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin)



All parties will appear in court on February 1st, 2023.



The UCCM Police Service along with to OPP Community Street Crime Unit will continue to make drug enforcement a priority. The safety of the communities on Manitoulin is paramount, together the communities and police will ensure to keep battling the drug issue.



If anyone has further information regarding drug trafficking, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222- TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com. Together we can make a difference.