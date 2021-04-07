Fourteen nominated to fill one vacant M’Chigeeng council seat

M’CHIGEENG – There were 14 candidates nominated to fill the M’Chigeeng First Nation council seat left vacant by the resignation of council member (and long time band council chief) Joe Hare.

Those nominees include Howard Debassige, Cassandra Bisson, Marko Debassige, Charlene Corbiere, Lisa G. Corbiere, Ryan Corbiere, Deana Debassige, Neil Debassige, Rachel Zappia, James Panamick Sr., Stewart Roy, Jesse Beaudin, Joelene Armstrong and Kim Aelick.

Nominees must notify electoral officer Daniel Simon if they accept their nomination by 4:30 pm, on Wednesday, April 7 in order to be placed on the official ballot. In addition to notifying the electoral officer, candidates must also file a recent criminal reference check to the electoral officer by April 17 or be disqualified.

An updated final list of official candidates will be posted on the M’Chigeeng election Facebook page and around the community. Community members may contact Mr. Simon by calling or texting 705-282-4401 for more information.