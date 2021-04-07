Starting today, adults 60 and older can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

As more COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the vaccine. As of today, Wednesday, April 7, individuals who are 60 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1961 or earlier) are now eligible to book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people aged 55 or older in 2021. A small number of area primary care practitioners are also beginning to receive AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

Book online

Adults 60 years of age and older in 2021 can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Book by phone

Adults 60 years of age and older in 2021 can also call to book an appointment. Like with online booking, individuals can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.

Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.

Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Who can book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Currently across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all previously eligible groups. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Pharmacy vaccine locations

Select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people aged 55 or older in 2021. You must have an appointment with the pharmacy to get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy. For a current list of pharmacies, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. Adults aged 55 or older in 2021 are not yet eligible for mass immunization clinics in Sudbury and districts.

By the numbers

As of Tuesday, April 6, a total of 41 526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally: 37 227 people received their first dose, and 4 299 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.