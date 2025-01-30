Police offer $50,000 reward for information leading to missing person Juanita Migwans

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE WITH MISSING PERSON

$50,000 Reward Offered

(M’CHIGEENG, ON) – A $50,000 reward for information is being offered as search efforts continue for Juanita MIGWANS by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM Police) and the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On October 7, 2024, UCCM Police received a report of a missing person, identified as 31-year-old Juanita MIGWANS of M’Chigeeng. She was last seen walking on Riverside Drive in M’Chigeeng on October 4, 2024.

Juanita MIGWANS is described as an Indigenous female, with a slim build, approximately 5’6″ (168 cm) and 110 pounds (50 kgs), with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Government of the Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Juanita MIGWANS.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit in conjunction with UCCM Police, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation or the whereabouts of Juanita MIGWANS is urged to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated tipline at 1-833-941-9010. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.