Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong – Team Fergmeijer

Team Fergmeijer spent the last few very chilly days keeping warm by cooking up a storm, and we weren’t the only ones. Local foodie Jamie Ward was baking, too. He found a new recipe from Morocco for homemade dinner rolls he wanted to try. He said it called for fresh thyme, and even though all he had was some that was outdated, he decided to use it anyway. According to him, “As I reminisce, I really like that old thyme Moroccan roll, yo!”

We know Manitoulin is an amazing place filled with amazing people, but every once in a while, even we are shocked at just how amazing. Last week, the Angel Bus (a service which provides free accessible transportation for those with mobility limitations) appealed to the public to help them raise an ambitious $30,000 for a new bus. An opportunity had come up and to take advantage, the Angel Bus Committee had to have the money in five days. Loving a challenge, the fundraising committee put out the word across Manitoulin, and boy-oh-boy, did Manitoulin come through. In just four days, donations had hit the fundraising goal and then some! Thanks to your generosity, the Angel Bus will have some much-needed new wheels. Any funds raised above and beyond what is needed for the new bus will be used for operational expenses throughout the year.

Along the bus transportation theme, the high school has ‘late’ buses running every Tuesday and Wednesday after school to allow students to participate in extracurricular clubs and sports. Buses run to both the west end and east end, leaving the school at 5 pm and stopping at multiple central drop-off locations along the way. Students are encouraged to sign up before lunch time each late bus day, but the buses run regardless of numbers.

The deadline for applying for summer student positions is quickly approaching. Get your application in for positions with Public Works, the marina, and the library by noon on Friday. Visit the township website for more information: https://billingstwp.ca/employment-opportunities/

Happy birthday to the man who invented the automatic tennis serving machine. We wish you many happy returns!

The Parks, Recreation and Wellness Committee is hosting a Family Day Skate and Slide event on Monday, February 20th, 2023 at the Kagawong Outdoor Rink. If you haven’t tried out the new rink yet, now is your chance!

If indoor activities are more your thing, Zumba classes have started up at the Park Centre, Tuesdays (5 pm) and Thursdays (6 pm). So get on out there and boogie your way to healthy living!

Reminder that the fire hall is still off-limits for safety reasons. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended. NOTE: Please bring your own hose. Thankfully, a new bulk water system will be installed at the Water Treatment Plant by the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) in the next few weeks.

It’s the second annual Short Poems for a Short Month! Submit your haiku, rhyming couplet, limerick or sonnet to [email protected] and we will add them to the column!

Oh here’s the tale of Marcus Spout

Who wears his suit coat inside out?

It isn’t custom he’s declining,

It’s just that he adores the lining.

When Team Fergmeijer first moved out on their own, they bought two pretty lockets and put their pictures in them. You could say we were finally independent. Have a good week!

Meldrum Bay – Elaine Bradley

Condolences go out to Mildred Kelly who lost her sister Lois. Mildred was gone for a few days for the Celebration of Life for her sister and now she is back home.

There were several birthdays announced Friday night for the Silver Water crew and we had one here in Meldrum. I hope that everyone had a great birthday weekend.

Church attendance was pretty good. A carload from here went to Silver Water and Rick and I drove into Spring Bay.

Friday night at cards there were three full plus a three handed table. High lady was Donna Kay with 72 points; high man was Bob Benedict with 74 points; ladies’ lone hands went to Myra Duncanson with seven; men’s lone hands went to Karen Noble with four; most euchres went to Lois Wismer with 13; Myra Duncanson was the big winner for the night though, she had 83 points and went home with the contents of the money jar which amounted to $162. Congratulations Myra.

Silver Water – Karen Noble

Yoga class was held on Monday afternoon at the hall. Tuesday night was fire practice for the team. Wednesday was line dancing at the community hall.

Thursday night was euchre at the Silver Water community hall. There were 104 people.

Friday night there were 15 euchre players at the hall in Meldrum Bay. Myra Duncanson won the money jar which had been growing for many weeks.

On Sunday, 12 people from the west end went to the euchre tournament in Tehkummah. There were 10 1/2 tables. We had a lot of fun and plan to go to the next one in March. The group plans to hold a tournament on the first Sunday of every month at 1:30 pm. Thanks to the ladies who did the organizing and the baking. On the way there, we saw several deer crossing the road. On the way home, we saw one of the white mottled deer in Kagawong.

The UCW meeting was cancelled on Thursday due to weather and has been rescheduled for this coming Thursday at 1:30 pm at the United Church.

There will be a Valentine’s Day potluck supper at the Silver Water Community Hall on Monday, February 13 at 5:30 pm. It is being organized by St Andrew’s United Church with the proceeds going to the Angel Bus.

We are looking forward to the Winter Fun Day on Sunday, February 19 with lunch first then a euchre tournament in the afternoon. Watch for the advertisements with the details. Please come out to play even if you do not have a partner and we will pair you up.

I heard from several people that they sent Gertrude Nicks a message for her 90th birthday on February 3.

I took Murray and Gladys dinner on Saturday night for her birthday which was on Sunday.

We finished a jigsaw puzzle this week which came from Anne Boyd for Christmas.

Brenda Carter and I walked some of the days this week. Some of the other days we decided not to brave the weather. We are glad that the warmth is returning this week.

Condolences to the family of John Buie.