Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and events! We went to an unusual one last week. It was an archaeology party where they were only looking for the remains of a lower leg. It was quite the shindig.

With the roof on the community skating rink in place, Team Fergmeijer has realized that the newest structure in town has yet to be named! And of course, we’re looking for suggestions. How about Skatin’ Haven? Or the Kagawong Glissade Palisade? Stable with a Gable? Let us know which you prefer (or suggest something different entirely!) by contacting us at fergmeijer@gmail.com.

The Christmas cheer continued in Kagawong this past weekend with the first in-person Community Christmas Concert since 2019! It was great to welcome back previous performers, as well as see some new faces up on stage. And special thanks to everyone who made donations to Manitoulin Family Resources – $452 will be going to support Island families!

The seasonal music continues this weekend with a pair of Island Singers Christmas concerts: Saturday, December 3 at 7pm at the United Church in Little Current, and Sunday, December 4 at 3pm at the Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya. Tickets are available at the door for $10 each, or $20 for a family. Come on out and let the music fill your soul!

Billings library was feeling the love this weekend as people from far and wide bid on items in the silent auction fundraiser, raising nearly $3,500 for the library. Thank you to everyone who participated and to everyone who donated. With 71 fantastic items it was the largest silent auction yet!

Happiest of birthdays goes out to Kagawong-adjacent Chantelle W, who is turning a milestone of a birthday at 29! We hope you have a magnificent birthday weekend. Also turning 29 this week is Candy T. Take the day off from the shop and put your feet up. You deserve it!

Head’s up! The municipal office will be closed Tuesday, December 6 for staff training.

A man walks into a pet store and asks for a dozen bees. The clerk carefully counts 13 bees out onto the counter. “That’s one too many!” says the customer. The clerk replies “It’s a freebie.”

Reminder that the access to bulk water from the fire hall is completely off-limits while work is being done on the structural integrity of the building. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. There are two hoses available: one between the two truck bays, and the other next to the main door. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended.

Please note that the municipal office will be closed December 26th through to January 2nd, and will re-open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Likewise, the municipal landfill will be closed December 24th and 25th as well as January 1st, and the Library will be closed December 24th and 31st.

Why can’t you breed an eel with an eagle? Because it’s Eeleagle. Have a good week!

Barrie Island

Don and Betty Greenman from Innisfil visited a few days last week with Lance and Lillian Greenman.

Herb Reimer from Minden and Steve Plant from Perkinsfield were here a few days for hunting.

Lillian Greenman spent a few days with Natalie Hayden in Lively last week.

George and Carolyn Calback had their son Lorne from Sudbury, Don Farnell from Timmins and friends Mike and Sal from Toronto area here last week for hunting.

Family here last week for hunting at Doug and Linda Lane’s were Cameron Lane and family Aidan and Isla, Charlie Smith, Darryl Wunsch and friend Kevin Reidhertz.

Murray Montgomery had his daughter Erin from Blind River here on the weekend. Friends Bill and Marg Goodward from Espanola were here a few days for hunting.

Silver Water

I have had some reports of deer being taken from the west end. It was great to see all the vehicles at the hunt camps.

Mike and Laurie Addison had their first grandchild arrive on November 15. Their son Curtis and his wife Josee had a baby girl named Ellie Laura Denise Addison. Mike and Janelle went to visit her on the weekend. Congratulations to all their family.

I went to Mindemoya on Thursday to visit Dad and then spent the rest of the day working.

Thursday evening, I played euchre at the Silver Water Community Hall. There were 13 players out.

Albert Meijer, Brenda Carter and I travelled to Sudbury on Friday to do some shopping.

Saturday, we had lots of people out to the recycle bins. Thank you to everyone who donated their liquor containers. We reached $4,000 for the year being donated to the Gore Bay Medical Centre. A new charity will be picked for next year’s fundraising.

There were two OPP vehicles and three police officers set up in front of our house on Saturday morning checking the traffic.

Albert dug the last of the carrots and parsnips from the garden. The carrots did not get very big, but the parsnips are wonderful. The turnip crop will be fed to the deer in our back yard.

Thank you to Paul McCallum for all the bags of rutabagas brought to the community and thanks to Donna Kay McDonald for handing them out to every household.

The UCW is holding their Christmas party on Thursday, December 1 at the Silver Water Community Hall at 12:30 pm. All the ladies are invited.

The residents of Dawson and Robinson Township are invited for a community turkey dinner at 5:30 pm on Saturday, December 3rd sponsored by the Silver Water Recreation Centre.

The Local Services Board budget meeting will be held Sunday, December 4 at 2 pm at the Silver Water Community Hall. All Robinson Township property owners and residents are welcome.

I was asked to include the Meldrum Bay euchre results from Friday, November 25 in the news this week. The high lady score was Rose Van Every with 70 points. High man was Harold Rogers with 69 points. Brenda Carter had the most loan hands for the ladies. Bob Benedict had five loan hands to win the men’s loan hand prize. The most euchre prize was won by Donna Kay McDonald with nine. The juice was won by Harold Rogers. There were three full tables.

Rose Van Every had hunters staying with her. She said they visited with other Van Every relatives for several meals in the week and had a great time.

Happy Birthday to Kate Duncanson on December 1.