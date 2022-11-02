NewsLocal Frighteningly scary: A collection of Manitoulin thrills and chills By Expositor Staff - November 2, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint The Old Wagon Road Haunted Trail in Buzwah was not for the faint of heart Ken Peltier, Ava Wemigwans, Dante, Quinn, Miyla-Ray and Dezarae and Joseph Chiasson pose with their pumpkin submissions to Pumpkin Inferno at the Buzwah Variety and Toys. A scary scene from Old Wagon Road Trail in Buzwah. A spectacular pumpkin from Pumpkin Inferno. The Old Wagon Road Haunted Trail in Buzwah was not for the faint of heart. Some of the terrifying creatures found on the Gore Bay Haunted Trail Don’t be fooled by the smile! Just look at the size of the chainsaw and the man’s head hanging beside her…not to mention the man’s lower torso on the ground at the Gore Bay haunted trail! Some of the frightful scenes among the haunted houses in Manitoulin townships This cast of characters greeted vehicles on the Manitowaning Haunted House Tour. Double, double, toil and trouble. A witch brews up some horrifying spells on the Haunted House Tour. What a tangled web they weave! This poor guy fell victim to some oversized arachnids at the Manitowaning Public Library. The ghouls and goblins of White’s Shell were truly spine-tingling Spells were cast at the haunted NEMI Public Library Help! The librarian’s lost the plot! The Morrow House at the Centennial Museum was truly terrifying They were a different breed of volunteers at the Haunted Museum in Sheguiandah. The Central Manitoulin Lions Club haunted Trail The trail brought in an impressive $970.97 (less expenses) to be donated to the Central Manitoulin Historical Society. Approximately 201 people were brave enough to enter the trail. Special thanks to Lion Alison Sloss and Randy Campbell for making the spooktacular costumes. Ghosts, skeletons and other spooky characters were boogying at the C.C. McClean Public School Family Halloween dance