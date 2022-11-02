Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Manitoulin

TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of their breach of day parole.

Lascel TYNDALE is described as a Black male, 23 years of age, 6′ 4″ (193cm), 196 lbs (89kgs) with black hair (possibly in corn rows style) and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a two (2) year and eleven (11) month sentence for: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing Unauthorized, Possession of Schedule I/II Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Fail To Comply with Order-At Large.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Milton, Cambridge, Sudbury, Wikwemikong First Nation and Manitoulin Island area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.