Future looks bright for MSS tennis team

﻿M’CHIGEENG—The future looks bright for the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) tennis team! With a number of younger players including student-athletes who are in Grade 9 and who have already tasted some success, things are looking good the next few years.

“They did good,” stated Chris Theijsmeijer, coach of the Mustangs tennis team of the two MSS teams that competed in the provincial championships last week. “It is very tough competition at OFSSA (Ontario Federation of Secondary School Association) when you are taking on the very best players in Ontario.”

“Our teams lost some close matches,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer.

As had been reported previously, the MSS girls’ and boys’ tennis doubles teams had qualified for the Ontario championship. The team of Aspen Debassige and Zee Toulouse had finished second in the girls’ doubles division at the Northern Ontario championship. The boys’ doubles division saw the MSS team of Brett Mastelko and Trent Bell place third.

The provincial championships took place in Toronto May 30-31.