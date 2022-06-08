MSS athletes post impressive results at provincial track, field championships

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs and one Wiikwemkoong High School Warrior posted very good results at the provincial track and field championships.

“Many of the kids posted personal best performances and all the athletes represented our school with impressive and competitive results,” said MSS sports coordinator Jordan Smith. “It is worth mentioning that all our participants at the Ontario Federation of Secondary Athletic Association (OFSAA) are in Grade 9 and 10, so they still have two years of opportunity to compete at this level.”

Brodie Pennie, in the boys’ junior division, also posted a personal best time of 2:07 in the 800-metre race.

Brooke Gibeault, in the girls’ junior division, took part in the long jump and posted a jump of 4.45 metres.

Davin Deschenes competed in the high jump in the boys’ junior division, posting a jump of 1.55 metres. Saraya Eshkawkogan, also in the girls’ junior division, posted a jump of 9.58 metres in the triple jump.

In the open novice 4×400 girls’ relay event, the team of Sadie Bridgeman, Morgan Green, Mackenzie Green and Maren Kasunich posted a time of 4:30.

Wiikwemkoong High School also sent an athlete to compete at OFSAA this year. Deea Peltier, in Grade 9, finished in 22nd in the girls’ high jump novice division, with a jump of 1.30 metres. Deaa had placed in first at the North Shore meet in Espanola and second place at the Northern Ontario championships in Sault Ste Marie to qualify for OFSAA.

“All our athletes were awed to see the performances of the top track and field athletes in Ontario and are looking forward to training for next year,” said Mr. Smith.

The OFSAA championships were held at York University June 2-4.