GEORGIA ROBINSON

October 4, 1942 – February 6, 2021

Georgia Robinson, 78, of Little Current, Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2021. Born October 4, 1942, she is predeceased by her parents Jessie and George Sellen and her late beloved husband Gordon Robinson. Georgia enjoyed spending time with family, sitting around the bonfire and watching the birds in her front yard. She also enjoyed sitting at the lake and spending her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her children Jim Robinson, Carol Pickard, Kathy Bailey and Mike Robinson; as well as her siblings Ken, Doug, Betty-Anne, Yvonne (predeceased), Leonard (predeceased), Ed, Mike and Stan; her grandchildren Steven, Mandy, Michelle, Erin, Jeffery, Jennica, Austin and Fred. Georgia will also be missed by her many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. As per her wishes there will be no visitation or service. However, if you would like to make a donation, please feel free to do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.