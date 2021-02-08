MARGO HENDRICKS

(nee Snetsinger)

1949 – 2021

In loving memory of Margo Hendricks (nee Snetsinger) who died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Margo had a wonderful life and touched many by her courage, joy, spirituality and patience. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margo’s memory can be made to the Salvation Army Sudbury, PO Box 1056 STN B, Sudbury, ON, P3E 4S6 or Manitoulin Pet Save, 2256 Union Road, Evansville, Ontario, P0P 1E0. Please share your condolences, thoughts and memories at IslandFuneralHome.ca.