MARLENE HOLMES

May 24, 1945 – January 31, 2021

It is with the greatest sorrow we announce the passing of our Mom, Marlene Holmes (nee Burnett) on January 31, 2021 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Elliot Lake. Predeceased by her husband Harvey, Marlene is survived by her three daughters Stacey (Ryan) of Val Therese, Lori of Sudbury and Julie (Marty) of Sault Ste. Marie. Most loved Gramma to Ashlea (Mario), Skyla, Kiandra, Trista, Cory, Kyle (Jonee), Evelyn (Ayla) and Jared. Great-Gramma to baby Topanga, Lincoln and Carter. Marlene will be missed by her twin sister Arlene and her Aunt Doris. Marlene will also be remembered by her sisters-in-law Dorothy (Vic), Sharron (Joe) and Lorraine, all of Wiarton and brothers-in-law Keith of Calgary and Clayton of Little Current. Born in Mindemoya in 1945 to Wallace and Cindy Burnett (predeceased). Marlene and her twin Arlene were the youngest of six children, sisters Betty and Fronnie, brothers Billy and Ronnie, all predeceased. “Meme” will fondly be remembered by all of her nieces and nephews. Marlene will be missed by her longtime friends Beth,Tana and her special friend Paul. Our Mom welcomed all of our friends into her home, she loved everyone she met and had a smile for everyone. In lieu of flowers, please get something for yourself instead, because we all know that’s what Mom would have wanted. There will be no service. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services in Elliot Lake. Burial to follow this spring at the Anglican Cemetery in Little Current.