GERALDINE “GERRY” MONICA LOUISE ZIEGLER

(nee McGregor)

September 29, 1934 – July 11, 2025

With heavy hearts, we regret to announce the passing of Geraldine “Gerry” Monica Louise Ziegler (nee McGregor) in her 90th year, who began her spirit journey peacefully on July 11, 2025 at Manitoulin Health Centre. She was born on September 29, 1934 to David and Louise (Meawasige) McGregor (both predeceased). She was married and survived by her husband Carl, children Wayne Douglas (predeceased), Karen McGraw (Fred), Marilyn Stevens, Evelyn Leeson (Darrel predeceased), Ann, Carl Jr. (Shari), Gerald (Micheline) and Brian (Margaret). Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and spiritual son David Schulist. Gerry is survived by her sister Jean McGregor-Migwanebi (Lawrence) of Birch Island and eight other siblings Theodore, Teresa, Blanche, Evelyn, Gordon, Oscar, Rose, Helena and Godfrey (all predeceased). Gerry is survived by a great many nieces and nephews and cousins, too many to mention but always in her heart. Mom was an avid bingo player who liked to go to see her bingo buddies any chance she could to catch up on the goings on. She loved to knit us socks for the winter and make soup and scon when it was cold. We never needed to worry, mom was always there to give us advice, scold us and to tell us to smarten up. She was gentle, she was kind, firm yet loving. She strived to reach 100 but the Lord had other plans. We will miss every word, every bit of time, but will always remember her in our hearts forever. The wake was at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Little Current on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 4 to 9 pm and Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 9 am to 9 pm. The funeral service was Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 11 am at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with interment in the Birch Island Cemetery. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd., Espanola.