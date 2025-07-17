BARBARA HAY

January 11, 1954 – June 20, 2025

Born in Toronto, Barbara was wonderfully warm and had a deep sense of caring and responsibility. Countless people were touched by her kindness. She didn’t hesitate to speak up about what’s right or offer a helping hand – or frank advice – if you needed it! She moved to Vancouver in her early twenties and met the love of her life, William Hay. They married and had two kids, Shawna and Garrett, who will cherish her loving spirit forever. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1995. Through major surgery and treatments thanks to the team at PMH she remained resilient and kept a positive outlook. She enjoyed a longer than expected life between Elliot Lake, the farm on Manitoulin Island and Sudbury. Her final years were spent in Ottawa’s Carlingview LTC facility. We’re eternally grateful for their caring staff there, who shared her strong spirit and kindness. Barbara is predeceased by her loving husband William and her parents Joan and Ivan. Barbara is survived by her children, Shawna (Lars) and Garrett; grandchildren Leif and Gala; brother Wes (Arla); sister Beverly; and roommate Mavis. We hold her memory, spirit and values deep in our hearts and will continue to share them with the world. In lieu of flowers optional donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation are welcome.