Get decorating for Harvest Glory Days, the fun inter- community autumn challenge

﻿MANITOULIN—Fall is in the air, definitely, and many maple and ash trees are dropping leaves, replete with their fall colours, earlier than usual.

That means that we’re also in the midst of the annual community decorating event, Harvest Glory Days, sponsored by The Manitoulin Expositor.

This is the tenth annual opportunity for Island communities to compete, in the friendliest possible way, for recognition for their community decorating efforts.

There are three categories: large communities like Gore Bay, Mindemoya, M’Chigeeng, Little Current and Wiikwemkoong.

Mid-sized communities include Sheguiandah, Aundeck Omni Kaning, Kagawong, Providence Bay and Sheshegwaning.

Small communities would include Silver Water, Spring Bay, Zhiihbaasing First Nation, South Baymouth and Sandfield.

The more outdoor decorating of homes, businesses, streetlights, community halls, bridge, churches, the better.

A drive around Manitoulin shows that there is already lots of decorating in the fall/Harvest Glory Days theme.

There are prizes: big, bright signs attesting to a given community’s community spirit, with spaces for recognition of succeeding years’ accomplishments.

These testaments to community spirit can be found in Silver Water, Providence Bay, Sheguiandah, Manitowaning, Gore Bay and Spring Bay. But other communities are catching up, last year, Aundeck Omni Kaning won an honourable mention for its efforts.

Individuals, businesses, entire communities are asked to register Harvest Glory Days decorated addresses on The Expositor’s website on the main menu (follow the link) www.Manitoulin.com by Friday, September 30 so we can proclaim this year’s resplendent communities in the paper the week of Thanksgiving and also show where visitors can expect to see examples of Harvest Glory Days.

