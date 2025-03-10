Jennie Ethel Elizabeth Beatty

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Jennie Ethel Elizabeth Beatty (nee McLennan), who left us on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current at the age of 83. Jennie was born on Tuesday, April 1, 1941, daughter of the late Charles McLennan and the late Emma McLennan (nee Moore).Predeceased by her loving husband John Carl Beatty and her siblings George McLennan, Irene Wright, Nora Houle and Glen McLennan. Jennie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Carol Ann Eng (Bernard) of Espanola and son William Glen Beatty (Tania) of North Bay; and her four grandchildren, Michael Eng, Michelle Broad (Joshua), Catherine Beatty and James Beatty. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews.Jennie grew up in the Hilly Grove area near Manitowaning and spent most of her life living in Manitowaning. Jennie had the proverbial “green thumb” and found joy in gardening. Jennie was known especially for having a large number of houseplants, all of which thrived under her care. Jennie also played piano and enjoyed playing for many years at the Tehkummah Pentecostal Church. Through much of her life, Jennie also did crafts like knitting and crocheting extensively. She was also a prolific baker, who made delicious bread, cookies and of course pies. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor and the doctors and staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre who cared for Jennie in her final days. The compassion and care that was shown to Jennie was greatly appreciated. Family and friends will gather for a visitation at the Island Funeral Home, Little Current on Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 6 to 9 pm. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.