Gore Bay awards tender for feasibility study of cruise ship dock

by Tom Sasvari

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay has now awarded a tender for the next stage of its marina expansion project, to see if the proposal is feasible.

“We received the tenders that were looked at,” said Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne. He explained the public works department was to read each tender submitted and rate each of the bids the town received and make a recommendation as to who council should hire.

As has been previously reported, the town had received three tenders, from Limestone Partners with a bid of $43,500 plus tax, the Creva Group with a bid of $49,600 plus tax and the third from Lakeshore Excursions in the amount of $70,000 plus tax.

“Based on the results of the review, the recommendation from the public works department is to hire the Creva Group,” said Mayor Osborne.

The town had previously received funding of $50,000 from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for the feasibility study concerning anticipated further expansion work on its marina. The funding is to go toward a feasibility study to be carried out looking at a larger dock that can accommodate larger ships, off the break wall.

This larger dock was part of the town’s original marina expansion master plan carried out several years ago.

Stasia Carr, town clerk had told The Expositor, “the company whose tender is accepted to carry out the study will analyze and make a recommendation as to whether it is feasible (for the town) to move forward with the plans for the cruise ship dock. The company that is chosen will be conducting a market analysis. It has been a while since we have been able to look at this due to the pandemic, and the town is happy to have received the funding so the evaluation study can be carried out and a recommendation sent to council for its consideration.”

Phase one of the marina expansion project included removing the existing shore connections at piers one and two at the marina, installing a sheet pile wall at the main deck access platform and associated wood decking; installing new shore connections and removing the old Okeechobee docks at piers three and four, replacing them with new floating docks and all associated water and electrical; and removing the old docks at Fish Point and replacing them with new floating docks and associated water and electrical (piers nine and 10).

The town had received a donation from a private donator to carry out phase one of the project. At a meeting in July 2020, Gore Bay council had passed a motion and gave its approval from among three tenders, awarding the contract to Build North Construction. As well, Exp. was the engineer and managed the project.

Council passed a motion accepting the tender from the Creva Group.