Gore Bay council agrees to hold fireworks display on January 1

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay will be celebrating the start of 2021 with fireworks on the evening of New Year’s Day instead of the usual New Year’s Eve celebration.

At a Gore Bay council meeting last week, Councillor Leeanne Woestenenk, recreation committee chairperson noted that, “unfortunately, we don’t have volunteers available for the New Year’s fireworks. They are now suggesting the fireworks take place on New Year’s Day (in the evening).”

At a town recreation committee meeting December 9, it was reported by town clerk Stasia Car that after speaking with the fire department she was informed that firefighters Duncan Sinclair and Brad MacKay, who are trained in setting off fireworks, are not available on New Year’s Eve. Mr. Sinclair suggested the fireworks take place on New Year’s Day instead. The recreation committee does not see any issues with that date and wish to proceed planning for a New Year’s Day fireworks display.

Council agreed to the suggestion to have the fireworks take place on the evening of January 1. For more information please see the ad on Page 9.