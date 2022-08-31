Gore Bay Fish and Game again stock walleye in L. Kagawong

﻿GORE BAY—For the first time since 2019 the Gore Bay District Fish and Game Club (GBFGC) was able to raise and stock walleye in the hatchery, and it proved to be very successful.

“We had a success rate of about 82 percent of fish being raised and stocked,” said Ches Witty of the GBFGC, last week. “We had 10,000 fish to raise and were able to raise and stock around 8,200 fish.”

Mr. Witty said all the fish were stocked in the Kagawong Lake. The fish, “were anywhere from three to four inches in length.”

“We hadn’t been able to raise and stock fish in the hatchery since 2019 (due to the pandemic),” Mr. Witty told The Expositor. The club had received the fingerlings in June from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to raise in their hatchery. “We had some really good guys, about five, who helped to make it happen and raise the fish in the hatchery.”