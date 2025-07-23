Gore Bay Harbour Days this weekend

GORE BAY—There is something for everyone to enjoy as the Town of Gore Bay is hosting the 12th annual Gore Bay Harbour Days celebration July 25-27. There are several new events taking place alongside the many popular activities that have been held in the past.

“I’m really excited for the weekend,” stated Gore Bay councillor Kelly Chaytor, a member of the Gore Bay Harbour Days committee. “As was evidenced at the Canada Day celebrations we are building up a lot of partnerships with groups and organizations in town which benefits everyone and provides for more activities taking place.”

“There will be lots of music, games and many other events taking place,” stated Ms. Chaytor. “And of course we have many annual events like the cardboard boat races which is one of the biggest draws for the weekend.”

The weekend events begin on Friday, July 25 with the Gore Bay Street market taking place at the waterfront beginning at 9 am and running to 1 pm. During the afternoon, The Marvellous Magic Show and balloon animals will entertain children of all ages (and will perform again on Saturday), with kids’ games also taking place. In the early evening, a family dance (featuring Island Time DJ and Dancing) will get underway.

The opening ceremonies begin at 7 pm with Mayor Ron Lane welcoming everyone for the weekend. Other events to be held during the evening include live music by Elijah and the Back Burners, with the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club putting on a beer garden from 7 pm to 1 am. A designated driver is available.

The Gore Bay Theatre will be presenting its production of ‘The Woman in Black’ at the community hall at 7:30 pm.

A free outdoor movie, ‘The Wild Robot,’ will be shown at the splash pad area, beginning at 9:30 pm.

“At Harbour Days last year, there was a lot for families to do, but not as much for individuals to enjoy,” said Ms. Chaytor. She explained Split Rail Brewing will have their cornhole game set up all day Saturday.

The Gore Bay Rotary Club will be putting on a pancake breakfast Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 am, while a vendors’ market will take place, starting at 9 am. Later in the morning and continuing throughout the afternoon Amaze N Fun in the Kids Zone will have bouncy castles, a foam party, rock wall, face painting and more.

The Lions Club will be serving its famous beef on a bun lunch. The Lions will also be hosting a beer garden from 11:30 am to 1 am. The Lions will also be providing hot dogs and beverages from 2-3 pm.

The Northern Exotics (animals) will be on hand from 11 am to 2 pm.

“Another new event this year is the ice cream eating contest, being sponsored by Mayor Ron Lane and members of council,” said Ms. Chaytor. This event will take place at 12 noon.

“We are anticipating the classic auto show will be drawing even more vehicles than last year,” said Ms. Chaytor. She pointed out the event will take place at the Harbour Centre parking lot this year (because of construction taking place in the town downtown area).

Other events taking place Saturday afternoon include the cardboard boat regatta at 1 pm, with tube and dinghy races following the cardboard boats and fire truck fun with the Gore Bay Fire Department.

The Gore Bay Rotary Club will be holding its annual fish fry from 5-7 pm, while also in the evening the Gore Bay Theatre will show their production of ‘Separate Beds’ at the community hall.

There will be plenty of live music all day and evening Saturday. From 1:30-3 pm, the Manitoulin Swing Band will be performing, with Chicks with Picks from 3-5 pm followed by Cole Hughson from 5-7 pm and Island Time Dancing from 7-8:30 pm. The Sweet Steeler Duo will entertain from 9-10 pm, and from 10:15 pm to 1 am Sugarboom will hit the stage.

“One of the events taking place Sunday is the second annual Breeze Around the Bay (being put on by the town spirit committee),” said Ms. Chaytor. Proceeds from the event will go to the Lyon’s Memorial United Church Food Cupboard. The five-kilometre fun run will start at Harold Noble Memorial Park at 10 am, with the one-kilometre run starting at 11:15 am at the Harbour Centre. “Several Gore Bay firefighters will be running in the one kilometre run in full fire gear,” said Ms. Chaytor.

On Sunday morning at 11 am, an ecumenical church service will take place. Everyone is welcome.

At 2 pm, Gore Bay Theatre will be showing ‘The Woman in Black’ at the community hall.

Well over 30 sponsors are supporting Harbour Days this year, with all town run activities being free over the weekend.

For a full schedule of events and details go online to www.gorebay.ca/HarbourDays and see the ad on Page 11 of this newspaper.