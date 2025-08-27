Gore Bay harbourmaster Lee Hayden retires after 30 years

GORE BAY—For over 30 years he has been harbourmaster for the town of Gore Bay, but Lee Hayden has also been a true ambassador for the town of Gore Bay.

“Lee’s impact goes far beyond the marina docks,” stated Pam Fogal, deputy clerk of Gore Bay at a retirement party held for Mr. Hayden last Thursday, at the Ron McQuarrie Gazebo. “He has been a true ambassador for Gore Bay. For countless visitors, their first impression of our community was shaped by Lee’s friendly smile, helpful manner and dedication to making them feel welcomed.”

“I’ve only known Lee for a couple of years, but as boaters we love Lee,” stated Stephen Thursby of Toronto. “We are from Toronto and only discovered the North Channel about five years ago, when we arrived in Gore Bay after a storm. My wife (Michel) and I stayed a few days, and when we went back to Kingston (where their boat is stationed) we both agreed we would have to come back to Gore Bay and the North Channel.”

Bryn Casson was one of the many members of the community, boaters and Town of Gore Bay representatives to bid best wishes to Lee Hayden.

“Like (Gore Bay) Ms. Fogal mentioned Lee made us feel so welcome and wonderful when we arrived,” said Mr. Thursby. “Lee has been a great ambassador for Manitoulin Island and the North Channel, not just for Gore Bay.”

“Good evening, everyone,” said Ms. Fogal in greeting everyone to the event. “It is my great honour to stand here to recognize and celebrate someone who I have had the pleasure to work with as a summer student and who has dedicated more than three decades of service to our community, our harbourmaster, Lee Hayden,” said Ms. Fogal.

She explained, “the role of harbourmaster is not an easy one. For over 30 years, Lee has been the steady hand and watchful eye of the Gore May Marina. He has guided this harbour, its boaters, and our visitors with professionalism and patience. Having over 50 summer students throughout the years I am sure has tried this patience… myself being one.”

Lee Hayden with his shiny new retirement watch.

“On behalf of the town of Gore Bay, council, staff and the entire community, I want to thank you, Lee, for your remarkable service,” stated Ms. Fogal. “Thirty-plus years is an incredible achievement, and you have left a legacy we will long remember. May your retirement bring you time to relax, to travel, and enjoy your family.”

Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane explained he has known Mr. Hayden a long time, as they both grew up in Gore Bay. “Over the years I have got to know Lee, and as Pam said he has been an excellent ambassador for the town of Gore Bay. Boaters who have visited the North Channel from across Canada and the US have enjoyed dealing with Lee over the years.”

“Lee has a great protégé, Barry Jewell, who will have big footprints to fill, but will do his best for the town,” said Mayor Lane. “All the best in your retirement Lee, and on behalf of the town, thank you for all you have done.”

Mr. Hayden then addressed the large crowd of boaters, family and friends on hand. “I guess the gist of how a person ends up in any job for over 30 years is, you never know where life’s path may lead you.”

He explained that in the fall of 1992 he and his wife Darlene, “were living in Kincardine. She was teaching high school, and I was managing the meat department in a local grocery store. We were your typical young couple, with two young children. We both had our chosen career paths. Life appeared somewhat set.”

“But then in November (1992), I received a letter from my grandmother stating she was preparing to move to town and offered to sell us the Robertson family farm in Ice Lake. Well, after a very brief discussion, Darlene and I decided we were in,” said Mr. Hayden.

“We were both very excited about the prospect of moving to the island, and decided whatever job came up in the Gore Bay area, we would apply. Well, as fate would have it, the very next issue of the Manitoulin Recorder that arrived had a job posting for Gore Bay harbourmaster. I called and the town was very accommodating in scheduling an interview during the week between Christmas and New Years when we would be on the Island. The Mayor Larry Lane, Councillor Ron McQuarrie and clerk Joyce Foster conducted the interview.”

“I remember vividly the call from Joyce I received at home a week later… I had the job! I was moving home!” stated Mr. Hayden.

“I didn’t have a clue what a harbourmaster did, but I figured, ‘how hard can it be?’ And furthermore, as soon as a good meat cutting job came up, I’d be moving on,” continued Mr. Hayden.

“Well, I was wrong on both accounts. My first season as harbourmaster in 1993 was a huge learning curve. I had three Grade 10 students, and none of us knew anything about boats or marina operations. I did have some tutelage from the former harbourmaster Bob Zahnow, but for the most part, I was on my own. What a rough ride that was,” continued Mr. Hayden.

“But I was committed to living on Manitoulin, and eventually this job turned into a very rewarding career. I have met countless wonderful boaters over the years and I think I have witnessed every spectrum of human behaviour.”

Mr. Hayden explained, “I have always held the belief that marina staff are the first contact boaters have with the community, and therefore we must act as town ambassadors at all times.”

“Over the past 30 years, I have had the privilege of working with several mayors, town councils, clerks, treasurers, office staff, public works managers and staff, basically all the great people who have been—and are—the keepers of the Town of Gore Bay’s affairs,” said Mr. Hayden.

“I was a member of the waterfront committee that was assembled under the leadership and vision of Doug Smith to create the plans for all the docks, washrooms and marina grounds that you see here today. This facility is truly a gem in the North Channel, and I am proud to have had input in its development.”

“I cannot forget to mention the marina attendants I have had the privilege of working with,” said Mr. Hayden. “There have been over 60 of them over the years and it is usually their first summer job. I can understand a teacher’s pride in watching their students’ achievements as they mature. I hope they were all able to take away some valuable life lessons while here at the marina.”

“I informed the town last season that this summer would be my last as harbourmaster and left it up to council to find a replacement that I would train,” said Mr. Hayden. “Let me introduce Barry Jewell to you. I have had the privilege of working closely with Barry, and I can assure you the marina will be in very capable hands. All the best to you, Barry, and remember, I’m just a phone call away.”

“In closing, I wish to thank everyone for attending tonight, and for all your happy retirement wishes. I am truly humbled, and appreciative to be recognized for my time spent as the Gore Bay harbourmaster. Thank you all!”