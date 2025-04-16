Gore Bay may research amalgamation with Billings and Gordon/Barrie Island

GORE BAY—Gore Bay councillor and former mayor Dan Osborne was to bring forward a motion at a council meeting this past Monday for council to consider directing Mayor Ron Lane to explore the potential for municipal amalgamation with the neighbouring municipalities of Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings, as noted in the agenda for that day’s council meeting.

“We want to explore the possibility of amalgamating with our neighbouring municipalities,” councillor Osborne told The Expositor. “We may be forced to amalgamate some day. Premier Doug Ford may say some day, ‘thou shalt amalgamate.’ So we may as well take a look at it, with Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings.”

Councillor Osborne noted that, “we already share many services with Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings on doctors, the arena, and building inspector. So why not amalgamate? And all our municipal offices have staffing challenges: instead of three CAOs we could have one, although (an amalgamated municipality) would probably need several CAO assistants.”

This appeared as a ‘notice of motion’ in the agenda for the Gore Bay Council meeting on Monday, April 14, earlier this week.