Gore Bay Medical Centre will see a major overhaul

GORE BAY—Gore Bay council has given its approval for the design plans and construction for a major renovation project at the Gore Bay Medical Centre.

“I think council needs to support this proposal, it would be a significant benefit to the town and all our residents,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at a council meeting last week. “This is a significant project that has been in the works for some time. There have been a number of meetings held with the funders, Martian Properties, and the doctors at the medical centre.”

Jason Quinlan, town manager-clerk told council that town staff was bringing forward a recommendation for, “direction to move forward with single sourcing of design and construction to Martian Properties, for the renovations to Gore Bay Medical Centre located at 70 Meredith Street with a budget not to exceed $1,700,000.”

Mr. Quinlan explained, “we have been fortunate to recruit additional doctors (two) to the Gore Bay Medical Centre Team in recent months (with another doctor to add to the team in the near future). “To facilitate space for them to practice within our current location long term, we were able to relocate our dental provider, Kingsway DPO, to a new location at 60 Meredith Street. In discussions with our current medical team, it was determined that renovations would be necessary to better service the doctors and patients of Western Manitoulin.”

“These renovations would need to begin in earnest so that we can facilitate a continuance of the high level of service that patients are accustomed to and to have little to no interruptions of these services,” said Mr. Quinlan. “Commencing with council approval staff will develop and enter into a contract with Martian Properties to expedite the design and construction scheduling of the project. The town will add contractual components to ensure Martian Properties and its sub-contractors have the appropriate insurance and indemnification clauses will be inserted.”

Council was informed by Mr. Quinlan that there will be no impact to the current tax budget as funding for the renovations has been attained through an alternate source. “It is very exciting news to see the medical centre will be renovated.”

Mayor Lane explained the final design for the renovations has not been completed, with further input needed from the doctors in the medical centre and the town. “The doctors will need to be able to continue to work while the renovations are being carried out.”

“That will be a challenge, but all of this is certainly good news,” said Mayor Lane. “The construction/renovations would start early in the new year.”

Councillor Dan Osborne questioned if other area municipalities have been contacted about providing funding for the renovation project.

Mayor Lane told council the Gore Bay Rotary Club makes an annual donation toward equipment in the medical centre, and the town has a sign in the facility that people can make donations toward the medical centre, “but no, we have not reached out to other municipalities, at least not at this point.”

The proposed renovations “is certainly a good news item for the town,” added Mayor Lane.

Council gave its approval for the single sourcing of design and construction to Martian Properties.