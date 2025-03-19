Gore Bay passes budget with 3.49% tax increase

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay has passed its 2025 budget with a 3.49 percent property tax increase. However, this increase would be substantially lower if all Western Manitoulin shared in more of the services that are used by those residents from across the West End.

“I want to go back to the assessment figures,” said Harry Schlange, town manager and clerk at a council budget meeting held March 6. “The town provides a lot of services that are used by all residents of western Manitoulin.” He said the town budget would be 1.5 percent less if the town received more support for providing these services, such as the arena, noting all residents in the area use the facility.

“Two other examples are the nursing home,” said Mayor Ron Lane. “(Councillors) Dan Osborne, Terry Olmstead, Harry and I have spent many hours working on making sure we get the new nursing home built and retain the present (Manitoulin Lodge) in the interim to maintain the facilities and jobs that employees from all over Western Manitoulin have.”

“We have also spent tons of hours on recruiting a fourth physician for the Gore Bay Medical Centre, which has not cost anyone outside of the town, but who also benefit from this as well,” the mayor continued. “We are doing a lot of the heavy lifting, including for example we asked for more financial support from the municipalities for the arena, and have received very little additional (financial support). People on the West End of the Island need to know this.”

As for the budget itself, “The approval of this year’s budget is a testament to our commitment to sustaining momentum and shaping the future of Gore Bay for generations to come,” stated Mayor Lane. “Through strategic investments and responsible financial planning, we are ensuring that our town continues to grow as a great place to live, work, and play. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to town staff, members of council, and our many community volunteers for their dedication and hard work in making this vision a reality. Their commitment to our community is what drives our success, and I look forward to the positive impact this budget will have on Gore Bay for years to come.”

Harry Schlange, town manager and clerk told council the budget maintains momentum and builds on past accomplishments. “Guided by the town’s bold and ambitious 2022-2027 strategic plan, this year’s budget prioritizes key investments that will shape the town’s legacy while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” he said.

The town’s strategic plan outlines five key pillars “that drive decision-making and investment including infrastructure, economics and tourism, communication, health and wellness, recreation and culture.” It builds upon sound financial practices, exceptional customer service, operational excellence and serve as the foundation for Gore Bay’s continued growth.

Mr. Schlange outlined the budget delivers transformative projects that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Key investments include: completion of a modern airport terminal at the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport at a total cost of $4.8 million with $500,000 being funded by all the Western Manitoulin municipalities (with administration carried out by the town), several waterfront enhancements such as new three-season public washrooms adjacent to the pavilion, public works fleet replacements to maintain and improve community safety service levels, infrastructure upgrades including $1.9 million in watermain upgrades and paving along Dawson Street/Meredith Street and Borron Street/Thorburn Street, recruitment of a fourth physician at the Gore Bay Medical Centre.

The budget also includes strategic partnerships and initiatives that will have a lasting impact on Gore Bay including the health care partnership with St. Joseph’s Health Care Centre, maintaining the long term care services in the community starting July 1, collaboration with the Ministry of Long-term Care and other partners to build a new 64-bed facility on the West Bluff, ensuring essential services remain close to home and maintaining jobs. The 2024 Destination Gore Bay marketing initiative is designed to attract new residents, particularly young families and seniors to sustain full service and increase property assessment, creating a housing strategy, including a tax increment program to encourage housing development that will increase property assessment and fill job opportunities; the downtown revitalization project enhancing the vibrancy, accessibility, and investment readiness of Gore Bay’s downtown core while strengthening connections to the waterfront.

Residents will also benefit from further investments in key projects, including paving of Doc Strain Drive and Wright Street, rehabilitation of the Kinney Street Bridge, upgrades to the Gore Bay arena, investing in an extension of the Lodge Trail, getting a fourth physician and recruitment of a fifth family physician, renovations to the Gore Bay Medical Centre, continuation of the recreational and cultural programing that provides engagement and entertainment to residents.

“None of this would be done without our great people, staff members,” said Mr. Schlange. He explained the town in partnership with other municipalities work together on the transfer station board, airport, landfill board, fire, cemetery board, planning board, library, LAMBAC, POA board (the latter administered by Gore Bay).

Michael Lalonde, town treasurer outlined that there are two separate and distinct budgets that council approves including an operating budget, consisting of the day-to-day activities, salaries and wages, utilities, insurance, fuel, etc. The capital budget consists of multi-year expenses such as the investment in new equipment, new buildings and renovations.

Mr. Lalonde explained that 47.53 percent of the town operating budget is tied up in levies that the town has no or minimal control over, such as policing, DSSAB costs, health unit, long-term care (Manitoulin Centennial Manor), Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, planning board, airport; as well as internal levies such as museum, library, fire department, cemetery, chief building official, transfer station, landfill.

Mr. Lalonde pointed out the town currently has the lowest assessment among all Manitoulin Island municipalities, and one percent of assessment would equate to $14,400 in new tax revenue.

The 2025 municipal levy is $1,486,832 an increase of $82,508 over 2024, continued Mr. Lalonde who said there has been a change in the MPAC assessment of $35,438 with development in town. The funds required by the town is $50,141 with the impact to taxpayers being a 3.49 percent increase.

A proposed two percent investment to address the infrastructure gap would bring the impact to taxpayers to 5.49 percent, said Mr. Lalonde. One percent is equal to $14,367.

Council passed a resolution to adopt the 2025 budget as presented, establishing the 2025 budget level at $1,486,832 being a 3.49 percent increase. Council also approved the creation of a one percent contribution to capital reserves be established to address the infrastructure gap.

The tax increase will mean an average increase of $8.76 per month for a median-assessed household ($158,000).