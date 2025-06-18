Gore Bay to spend over $170K on arena repairs

GORE BAY—Gore Bay council has given its approval toward spending over $171,000 to alleviate immediate structural repairs in the Gore Bay arena, with work to be carried out in the very near future for the arena to be safe and operational for the 2025 season.

“We knew we would be spending around $200,000 in repairs on the arena this year. Now we know where this will be going to,” stated Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane, at a council meeting last week.

William Shickluna-Pierce, assistant to the town manager said, “the arena has repairs that need to be undertaken. We used Tulloch Engineering to complete a comprehensive structural assessment of the arena. They have made a few suggestions in a follow-up inspection this past February.”

Mr. Shickluna-Pierce explained to council in a report that the Gore Bay Arena is “a cornerstone of our community, providing recreational and social opportunities for residents and surrounding areas. A comprehensive structural assessment completed by Tulloch Engineering in November 2014 identified multiple areas of structural concern including base plate instability, foundation wall deterioration and evidence of floor slab movement. While these issues do not currently render the building unsafe, several deficiencies must be addressed before winter 2025 to ensure safe and continued public use.”

It was explained a follow-up inspection and monitoring proposal was provided by Tulloch in February, which includes a detailed monitoring program crack gauge installation, and preliminary engineering support during early construction activities. In addition, the town has secured contractor quotes for several of the most urgent repairs. These quotes address the work required to stabilize the facility ahead of the upcoming ice season, it was explained in the report. The following repairs and upgrades are recommended for immediate action, including removal of old lift gate and installation of a new swing gate with contractor Athletica Sport Systems quoting a cost of $40,700, masonry, foundation repair tree removal, ice surface report by DeVries Masonry at a cost of $43,200, structural monitoring and review (frames, supports, layout, site visits) Tulloch Engineer in the amount of $58,050, and roofing repairs (to be contracted out), not to exceed $30,000. The total cost of the work being considered by the council to be carried out is $171,950, said Mr. Shickluna-Pierce.

Council was told that in order to ensure a timely and cost-effective completion of this work, while maintaining the highest quality and safety standards, it is being recommended that Tulloch Engineering, DeVries Masonry, Athletica Sport Systems be engaged as single-source suppliers for their respective portions of the work.

For the roofing work, the town will proceed with a competitive procurement process, issuing a tender not to exceed $30,000, based on a received quote. This ensures fairness and transparency while seeing a reasonable price benchmark based on a qualified local estimate.

This work is time-sensitive and must be completed before the 2025 ice season begins.

Mr. Shickluna-Pierce said the project will be funded through a combination of donations and potential grant funding so it will not impact the municipal tax levy.

Council approved the investment of $171,950 to complete critical safety and refurbishment work at the Gore Bay arena, as described in the report, and further that staff be directed to proceed with this work immediately to ensure the arena is safe and operational for the 2025 season.