Hockey association requests netting at Gore Bay arena

GORE BAY—As a proactive safety measure for spectators attending hockey games and other events at the Gore Bay arena, the Western Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association (WMMHA) is requesting quotes from contractors for the spectator safety netting installation at the arena.

“We are looking to move forward with plans to install spectator netting around the Gore Bay arena ice surface as a proactive safety measure,” stated Nick Lane, WMMHA president. “Currently, there is no netting in place, and over the years we’ve had far too many close calls where pucks have narrowly missed spectators and individuals walking along the rink ice surface,” said Mr. Lane. “Given that many of our spectators are youth and seniors, and considering the location of our dressing rooms at the far end of the rink, everyone, including players, parents, team staff and arena staff is required to walk the full length of the ice surface to access that space, fully exposed to the potential risk of being hit by a puck going over the glass. Safety must be a priority. This initiative is being taken on by our minor hockey association to better protect everyone who uses the arena.”

Mr. Lane noted the Town of Gore Bay has approved the installation, and WMMHA is currently in the process of costing out the project. “As a non-profit organization with limited resources, whether we can move forward will depend on the final cost and our available budget. If the pricing comes within reach, we will proceed. Our goal is to ensure that everyone, on and off the ice, can enjoy the game in a safer environment.”

“We are in the preliminary stages of all of this,” said Mr. Lane, who pointed out the idea of the safety netting has been circulating for about a year or so.

“We are requesting quotes to cost out the project,” said Mr. Lane. “We are looking to see if we can get someone to do the job done and to get costing for labour and materials. Then we can make a final decision if we can go ahead.”

“We have limited (financial) resources, and if we have to get outside funds this project might not happen this summer or fall but we will continue to pursue it,” said Mr. Lane.

Gore Bay Councillor Kelly Chaytor provided an overview of the WMMHA request at a recent council meeting. She noted that it will be at no cost to the town and that the WMMHA has contractors lined up that are willing to perform the work. They are looking to get quotes to ensure it is within the WMMHA budget.

In a social media post WMMHA states, “The WMMHA, a non-profit incorporation with limited resources, is seeking interest and quotes from qualified experienced contractors for the supply and installation of spectator safety netting at the Gore Bay Arena.”

“Please note: This is not a Town of Gore Bay project. It is a WMMHA initiative being undertaken independently to enhance the safety of players, coaches, volunteers, and spectators,” the post explains. “For years, flying pucks and stray deflections have posed a real risk to spectators in several areas of the Gore Bay arena. While no serious injuries have occurred recently, it is only a matter of time.”

The WMMHA is looking for quotes from contractors that include itemized material costs, detailed labour costs, estimated timeline, warranty information and proof of licencing and insurance. Quotes are to be submitted by June 30.