Gore Bay’s Food Cupboard also sees increase in use similar to provincial food bank trends

GORE BAY—As is the case with the Food Bank in Mindemoya, the Lyons Memorial United Church Food Cupboard located in Gore Bay has seen an increase in the number of people who are using its service.

“Definitely, our numbers have gone up and we are having more individuals and families coming in on a regular basis,” stated Kathy Mutch of the Food Cupboard, last week. “We suspect there are a lot more people out there that need and should be coming to the food cupboard.”

The Food Cupboard provides non-perishable food items and other essentials at no charge and to all residents of Western Manitoulin.

“We have seen an increase the use of the Food Cupboard this fall,” said Ms. Mutch who said the local food security program receives, “amazing support from the community, donations of non-perishable food items and goods along with monetary donations.” She pointed out the Gore Bay Fire Department has for the past few years collected food items in December, while the Food Cupboard also received support from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #514 in Gore Bay, the Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Lions Club, Gore Bay Rotary Club and local churches. “And we are very grateful that several groups have held an event where food is being served that will provide the Food Cupboard with what is left over from the event.”

Charles C. McLean Public School recently brought several fresh vegetable items to the Food Cupboard including potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and carrots for local individuals and families to enjoy.

“We do have regulars who come once a month, and the odd time we have someone that comes twice in a month,” said Ms. Mutch. “We ask people to try to visit once a month, but if they are really in need to come in more than once.”

Ms. Mutch said, “the food cupboard is in a small area in the church, but once visitors look at the items on hand they see we have a pretty good selection.” On November 27 visitors came in to pick up food items for a total of 28 people (eight individuals who were picking up items for a total of 28 people, with some feeding a couple of adults and children). “This number is definitely higher than usual and shows we have seen an increase.”

“The Food Cupboard is open one day of the week, on Thursdays from 12 noon to 3 pm,” said Ms. Mutch. “But if someone is really in need, they can call the church, and we will get back to them so they can get what they need.”

“With those people that have a family and have to feed, say six-eight people, it is not easy for them, and with grocery prices continuing to increase it makes it difficult for a lot of families,” said Ms. Mutch.

At Christmas the Food Cupboard supports the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Food Bank in Mindemoya and their Christmas food hamper program. “We submit names to MFR of customers we have here for Christmas hampers through the Good Food Box program. We share in support of the MFR Christmas hamper program.”

“One of the reasons the Food Cupboard was started is that there are a number of people on Western Manitoulin who might not have the means to be able to get to the food bank in Mindemoya,” said Ms. Mutch.

The Food Cupboard is located at the Gore Bay Lyons Memorial United Church at 17 Meredith Street (with a side door entrance, north side facing McQuarrie Motors). For those that need support or have questions they can call 282-2011, with messages checked daily. If you need a hand to put food on the table, please drop by.