Governments must act to end for-profit long-term care homes

﻿To the Expositor:

Let us hope that governments across the country recognize the essential need to act swiftly with regards to long-term care facilities in Canada. Surely we need to close down private-for-profit care homes; the very idea of profit-making at the expense of our seniors is an anathema no longer to be tolerated! We are all growing older (like it or not) and we need to be assured that, when and if the time comes, we will receive the help and assistance we need.

Mr. Jagmeet Singh and party, keep up the good work!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay