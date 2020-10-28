Great gift ideas for hunters

MANITOULIN – Millions of people across the globe have a passion for hunting. When the time comes to find gifts for the avid hunter in your life, indulging their passion for the great outdoors can make for the perfect present.

Hunters come in all shapes and sizes and from all walks of life. When shopping for gifts for hunters, it can be advantageous, particularly for consumers who don’t hunt, to think of the ages and experience levels of their loved ones and then go from there.

Young and/or inexperienced hunters

Many areas have minimum age requirements for hunters, and nearly every region requires hunters to take courses on hunting safety before they can apply for hunting licences. Financing such educations can be an ideal gift for young hunters, ensuring they will have a strong foundation in firearm safety and other important aspects of hunting before they come of age and go on their first hunting trip.

A two-way radio makes another great gift for young hunters, especially for those who don’t yet have their own phones. Even those who have phones may find it more fun to speak with their fellow hunters over their special radios than on the phones they use every day.

Gear, which can include everything from attire to knives to compound bows and more, also can make for a great gift for young hunters or those just learning the ropes. However, consumers buying for youngsters who aren’t their own children should first consult the child’s parents to determine their readiness for certain gear.

Established hunters

Established hunters who have strong passions for the sport may already have everything they need. And even those that don’t may prefer certain manufacturers. It can be difficult to learn of such preferences without speaking directly to a loved one, which can spoil the surprise. In such instances, consider gifting a hunting experience. Finance a trip to a hunting ground a loved one wants to visit but never has. Go along for the trip and you might just develop your own passion for hunting.

Some additional gifts that can be great for established hunters include a rifle case; ammo cans; a bore guide, which hunters use to clean their rifles; camping gear; headlamps; and other items hunters routinely use that could be in need of an upgrade.

Of course, one of the best reasons to choose a hunting-related gift for the family outdoorsman is it might compel them to share their bounty when they return home from a successful trip. A cookbook that offers tips on butchering in addition to recipes can make for the perfect gift, and one that the whole family will ultimately enjoy at the dinner table.