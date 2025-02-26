Top 5 This Week

More articles

Guiding Light

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
GUIDING LIGHT—Mother Nature provided an idyllic setting for he second annual candlelight walk at McLean’s Park in Assiginack. Snowshoers were invited to walk the trails by candlelight and the event even included ice painting and ice bubble making. For more winter fun photos, please see Page 16. photo by Jackie White

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Prov Ladies champions rule!
Next article
Juanita Migwans info reward bumped to $100,000

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.