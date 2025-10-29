Top 5 This Week Poppy week declared! Local Expositor Staff - October 29, 2025 Tom’s Big Buck Roundup back for another year Local Tom Sasvari - October 29, 2025 Illinois takes further steps to protect Great Lakes from invasive carp Local Expositor Staff - October 29, 2025 PomeGran launches rural internet services brand NIVO Local Expositor Staff - October 29, 2025 Rainbow Board passes motion supporting role of school trustees Local Tom Sasvari - October 29, 2025 More articles Poppy week declared! Local Illinois takes further steps to protect Great Lakes from invasive carp Local PomeGran launches rural internet services brand NIVO Local Happy Halloween! Local Third arrested in murder of eight-year-old JahVai Roy Local NOW (Northern Ontario Women) celebrates small business week with an evening out at Bittersweet Tea Local Happy Halloween! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff October 29, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HAPPY HALLOWEEN!—The Gore Bay community hall was packed last Friday evening as the Gore Bay community spirit and events group presented a ‘family Halloween dance.’ The many youngsters, and adults, dressed up in their favourite Halloween costumes. There were prizes handed out for best spot dancers and best-costumed family. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleNOW (Northern Ontario Women) celebrates small business week with an evening out at Bittersweet Tea