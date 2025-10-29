Top 5 This Week

Happy Halloween!

NewsLocal
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!—The Gore Bay community hall was packed last Friday evening as the Gore Bay community spirit and events group presented a ‘family Halloween dance.’ The many youngsters, and adults, dressed up in their favourite Halloween costumes. There were prizes handed out for best spot dancers and best-costumed family.

