RUTH KAREN FRAWLEY

February 6, 1952 – October 25, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ruth Karen Frawley of Big Lake, Ontario, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the age of 73. Ruth passed unexpectedly in the early morning at her home in Big Lake. The family takes comfort in believing she went quickly and peacefully in her bed at home. Born on February 6, 1952, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Ruth devoted her life to family, community and public service. She retired in 2022 as CAO/Clerk of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, concluding an exceptional 41-year career serving both the Municipality of Central Manitoulin and the former Sandfield Township. She also gave generously of her time to local organizations, including the Central Manitoulin Lions Club, where she proudly served as Treasurer for the past five years. Ruth was well known for her love of reading, history, plants and the beautiful flower gardens that surrounded her home at Big Lake. In recent years, she rekindled her passion for pottery, creating mugs, bowls and other pieces that she shared from her front porch and through local shops. She especially loved time at the family camp on Windfall Lake, where visits with family and friends made countless happy memories. Above all, Ruth treasured her family. She adored her only granddaughter, Scarlet Mohr, with all her heart, celebrating every milestone and making lasting memories on their many trips. Marcus and Scarlet often smile remembering Grandma’s “shrine” of framed photos that lined the stairwell and upstairs hallway of her home, a testament to her pride and love. Ruth will be forever loved and deeply missed by her children, Marcus Mohr and Clayton Mohr (Celsa De Sa); her cherished granddaughter, Scarlet; and her loving partner, Dave Pilon. She is also survived by her sister, Sara Davis (Robert); sister-in-law Faye Frawley; and her nieces and nephews Dustin Frawley (Steffi), Jessie Sabella (Joe), Bronwyn Sullivan (Ryan) and Robert Davis (Sammie) and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Geraldine Frawley (née McCoy); her sister, Judy Tipton; and her brother, Joe Frawley. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends weree invited to a Come & Go Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 2 to 4 pm. and had an opportunity to raise a glass (Irish Wake) from 4 to 6 pm at her home at 17A Silver Bay Road, Big Lake, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Ruth may consider a donation to the Central Manitoulin Lions Club, where she proudly served as Treasurer. E-Transfer: cmlionstransfers@gmail.com | Mail: P.O. Box 260, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0. For more information, please contact Marcus Mohr at 249-878-1659. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home, Little Current, ON. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.