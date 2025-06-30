Top 5 This Week

More articles

HAROLD WILLIAM SIZE

Death Notices
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read

HAROLD WILLIAM SIZE

“HARLEY”

August 24, 1933 – May 25, 2025

In loving memory of Harold “Harley” William Size, who died peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the age of 91. Born to Nellie (nee Moggy) and Harold Size. Survived by his wife Irene. Loved by his children Amy (Dustin), Curtis and Heather May (nee Size). Grandfather of Sue-Ellen, Mathew, Lucas, Caleb and Brock. Brother of Bud Size (wife Nora) (both predeceased), Norman Size (wife Moyra) (both predeceased), Ted Size (wife Jean) (both predeceased), Erling Size (wife Effie) (both predeceased) and Lila Lockyer (husband Floyd predeceased). Will forever be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service will take place at the Island Funeral Home, Little Current on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 1 am. Luncheon to follow.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Water advisory lifted for most users in NEMI
Next article
Ivan Wheale addresses artists at La Cloche Art Show

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.