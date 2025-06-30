HAROLD WILLIAM SIZE

“HARLEY”

August 24, 1933 – May 25, 2025

In loving memory of Harold “Harley” William Size, who died peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at the age of 91. Born to Nellie (nee Moggy) and Harold Size. Survived by his wife Irene. Loved by his children Amy (Dustin), Curtis and Heather May (nee Size). Grandfather of Sue-Ellen, Mathew, Lucas, Caleb and Brock. Brother of Bud Size (wife Nora) (both predeceased), Norman Size (wife Moyra) (both predeceased), Ted Size (wife Jean) (both predeceased), Erling Size (wife Effie) (both predeceased) and Lila Lockyer (husband Floyd predeceased). Will forever be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service will take place at the Island Funeral Home, Little Current on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 1 am. Luncheon to follow.