Water advisory lifted for most users in NEMI

The Public Health Sudbury and District has lifted the drinking water advisory for the bulk of the users on the water system in the Town of Little Current. There is one small section of the system on Water Street East that remains under the advisory as a result of having to complete repairs to the water line prior to taking the required samples. With the resumption of service, Public Health Sudbury and District advises homeowners and businesses to run their water taps for at least 5 minutes or until the water runs clear.

“I appreciate the efforts of our Staff and the volunteers who helped us manage this issue.” said Mayor Al MacNevin. “Their commitment and dedication to taking care of our community is appreciated. We will be working closely with the Ontario Clean Water Agency as the operator of the system to review the circumstances leading up to the loss of pressure in the system and taking the necessary steps to ensure that it does not happen again.” he added. For additional information please contact:

Mayor Al MacNevin

705 348-1951

amacnevin@townofnemi.on.ca