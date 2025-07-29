Haweater cardboard boat race turns 20 this year

LOW ISLAND—Cardboard and duct tape aren’t exactly the soundest of shipbuilding materials, but don’t tell that to the hordes of daring cardboard captains and first mates who will once again take to the waters at Low Island Beach on August 2 for the 20th annual Haweater Weekend Cardboard Boat Race.

What began as a fun sideshow to the annual Mackinac-Manitoulin Yacht Race two decades ago has since become one of Haweater Weekend’s most beloved and hilariously unpredictable and drenched traditions.

“It was a huge success then, and it continues to be now,” said Lion Alicia McCutcheon, who was part of the original foursome that launched the inaugural event alongside Amanda Roy, Lesley Mayhew and Jim Griffin of the Little Current Yacht Club. Alicia’s mother Julia McCutcheon has been an important part of the event for 20 years too, providing a lot of behind-the-scenes assistance. “We’ve even been emulated over the years, which we take as a big compliment and a testament to how fun the event is.” These days, Lion Alicia and Amanda are the last women standing from the founding crew, and they’ve been keeping the cardboard flotilla afloat (sometimes literally) ever since. In the second year, the Little Current Lions Club took the event under its banner, though it might be more accurate to say the best friends just brought it in from the beach.

“A cardboard boat is not something you whip together the night before,” Amanda said, noting that some teams spend weeks crafting their cardboard crafts. “Trust me, grabbing a watermelon box and hoping for the best won’t get you far—unless you’re aiming for the Titanic Award.” That award goes to the best wreck and accompanies a prize of new life jackets for the sunken crew.

The rules? “You’re only allowed to use cardboard and duct tape for anything functional,” said Lion Alicia. “Oars can have a solid shaft, but the blade must be cardboard and tape only. Rafts aren’t allowed—it has to be a real boat, with a bow, stern, port and starboard sides. But you can decorate it however you like, and we encourage people to go all out. We have prizes for the best looking boats, regardless of performance.”

One standout in recent memory? “Last year, a family built The Black Pearl from Pirates of the Caribbean,” Lion Alicia remarked. “It wasn’t just a showpiece—it cleaned up in all divisions. Flash and function aren’t often seen in a single package. The family that won said that it was their third year that they had put a boat in. They took their losses, learned from them and built a ship they could be proud of and it paid off in a big way.”

Some boats have a more successful start than others at the cardboard boat race. The audience never knows what to expect.

There’s even a Business Class division, with its own trophy, a throwback to the Mackinac-Manitoulin Yacht Race, crafted by Linda and Dave Jack of Honora Bay. “One of the best ever was the late Aaron Farquhar’s RONA boat,” Lion Alicia recalled. “It was so good they hung it up inside the old Tim’s and Company RONA building! They raced it, and won, several years in a row and their names are on the trophy multiple times.”

Amanda reflected on the event’s longevity. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years—we’ve literally been doing this for almost half our lives! It’s funny, too, we still keep learning and growing the event, fine-tuning it a little bit year over year.”

The event, which regularly attracts a fleet of around 25 boats and a cheering crowd of spectators, is buoyed by the Lions Club, which provides summer-themed prizes for the winners.

“And let’s not forget our long-time sponsor, Three Cows and a Cone,” Lion Alicia added. “They’ve been donating ice cream coupons for the third-place teams in each division. It helps ease the sting of defeat and the summer heat!”

Above all, both organizers agree that the heart of the event is in the laughter, the community spirit, and yes, the unavoidable sinking. “The kids and the fun are always a highlight,” Amanda said. “But let’s be honest—everyone’s secretly here to watch the catastrophic wrecks.”

The Haweater Weekend Cardboard Boat Race sails again on Saturday, August 2, at 12:30 pm at Low Island Beach, near the docks. Just follow the crowds and maybe pack a towel. For rules, visit the Little Current Lions Club Facebook page. So, get your tape guns and cardboard sheets ready to set sail, or join Davey Jone’s locker—a fun time is bound to happen, either way.