Shock ‘N Haw set to deliver Halloween haymakers

LITTLE CURRENT—Wrestling fans of all ages, grab your foam fingers and get ready to rumble as wrestling action slams down on Manitoulin Island harder than a steel chair to the spine! Baton down the hatches: Shock N’ Haw is coming Haweater Weekend and promises to deliver a night of bone-crunching action, spooky family fun and adrenaline-fueled thrills like the Island has never seen!

On Thursday, July 31, the NEMI Recreation Centre in Little Current becomes ground zero for a spooky haunted house of headlocks as Ontario Elite Wrestling (OEW) and Island Wide Wrestling (IWW) team up with the Little Current Lions Club to present IWW’s eighth and most extraordinary wrestling event. This special Haw-lloween Haweater finale will feature not one, but two fully loaded wrestling events, with bell times at 4 and 7:30 pm.

As it embarks on its eighth thrilling installment on the Island, the organizers are pledging an unparalleled experience that promises to leave an indelible mark. This year, the electrifying fusion of Halloween and the intensity of hardcore action is set to captivate audiences like never before. Local champions will face off against formidable out-of-town competitors in a spine-chilling spectacle that celebrates not only athletic prowess but also intricate storytelling and extravagant, heart-pounding combat. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with adrenaline, artistry and the true spirit of Haw-lloween! “We didn’t come here to play it safe,” declared the event’s mysterious promoter. “We came to Shock… and we came to Haw. This isn’t just an event. It’s an exorcism of boredom. Two shows, eclectic stars, lights, music, screams, suplexes — and fun. Always fun!”

‘The Kid’ and the ‘Backwoods Butcher’ are read to take on all comers. ‘The Present’ Matthew Grant. Don’t let Slater Jacobs’ boyish charm fool you.

4 pm – Matinee

Mayhem: Flips, Feats and Tag Teams

The first show promises a perfect blend of family-friendly fright and full-throttle action, kicking off with a fast-paced match between Fan Boy, the colourful underdog, versus Matthew Grant, current HWE Television Champion. Grant, smirking as he oiled up before training, dismissed his opponent entirely, stating, “Fan Boy’s got glitter — I’ve got game. Let’s see how his flash holds up in a submission lock.” But Fan Boy, never one to back down, countered: “I’ve been training with heart, hustle, and a steady diet of cartoons and dropkicks. This isn’t a match, it’s a movement.”

One of the most anticipated matches sees the Backwoods Butcher, Rusty Blackwell, squaring off against Michigan’s phenom, Azure. With nine years of carnage under his belt, Blackwell, who reportedly lives “somewhere deep in the woods where screams go unanswered,” warned, “Azure’s bringing a storm? I am the storm. This Island’s about to find out what butchered and battered really mean. I’m going to leave him broken, black and blue!” Azure, cool as ever, responded, “Rusty’s strong, but I’m smarter. I’m fast, and I’ve danced through thunder. Let’s see if he can catch lightning.”

In another grudge match in the making, the cocky, cruel Jaxon Payne, alongside his snake-tongued manager Kevyn Kross, takes on Ontario powerhouse Adam “Smasher” Parks. Payne, full of swagger, sneered that “Parks is all muscle, no mind. I’ll fold him up like a beach chair and toss him off the dock.” Mr. Kross, sipping an energy drink with one eyebrow raised, chimed in: “Hope someone in Little Current knows how to reset a jaw. You’re going to need it.” But Parks isn’t intimidated. He fired back with a grin: “They think I’m soft? I’m the storm surge, and Payne’s about to drown.”

The ring will then be graced by the antics and actions of Slater Jacobs, squaring off against Rush Rancid. In a match that’s sure to delight and excite. When asked, the mysterious promoter grinned: “There are things better left to mystery… but I will say this, one soul is walking into the ring not knowing what awaits. That’s how legends — or nightmares-are made.”

Island pride is on full display in the final match of the engagement as Paul Write and TJV, team up as the Hawberry Express, square off against the dubious Double Ds, Derrick and Danny Diggler. While the Digglers boasted of their greatness, Paul Write was unmoved. “This Island raised me,” he said calmly, cracking his knuckles. “And this ring is sacred ground. If they think they’re getting out of here with their egos intact, they better pack a stretcher.” TJV nodded in agreement, adding, “We’re here to defend Manitoulin with power, precision and pain. The only thing bouncing will be those boys’ heads off the mat.”

7:30 pm – Twilight Terror: Titles, Trauma and Total Mayhem

As the moon rises, so too does the madness. The evening card kicks off with a collision of eras, as Two-Gun Tommy McLeod, the former Northwind True Patriot Champion, returns to take on Slater Jacobs, a rising Ontario rookie with everything to prove. McLeod said flatly: “Slater’s green, but tough. I’ve got no beef… Until that bell rings. Then I’m drawing first. Bang! Bang!” Mr. Jacobs, however, wasn’t backing down. “I respect Tommy, but respect doesn’t win matches. I came to Manitoulin to kick butt and take names. He happens to be on the list.”

Later in the evening, Jaxon Payne returns for his second match of the night, this time against the wild and dangerous Rusty Blackwell. With both men bruised from earlier bouts, tensions are guaranteed to erupt. “Rusty thinks he’s scary?” said Payne, his taped fists tightening. “I grew up in Hamilton. I’ve seen real monsters.” But Blackwell only laughed from deep in the shadows, growling: “I chew up pretty boys like him for breakfast. I’ll make sausage out of him and serve him with pancakes of pain!”

In a fiery solo bout, Precise Paul Write gets his hands on Derrick Diggler in a one-on-one revenge match that promises pure intensity. Meanwhile, Matthew Grant and TJV clash in a technician’s dream match, with speed, sweat, and submission holds guaranteed.

In the climactic showdown of the night, prepare for an exhilarating no holds barred royal rumble. It’s a chaotic event where every competitor is left to fend for themselves! The stakes are high as the victor will proudly claim the coveted inaugural Island Wide Championship belt. It’s been confirmed that every wrestler from both rosters will converge in this melee, bringing with them an electrifying mix of talent, strength and fierce determination. And keep your eyes peeled for a few surprises that could tip the scales, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to this already thrilling contest!

“This is it,” said the promoter with ominous delight. “Every grudge. Every storyline. Every soul in that building will rise to their feet. Because when that final bell rings, we crown a champion… or we crown a curse.”

More Than Mayhem —

It’s a Halloween Wrestling Party

Both shows will feature Halloween-inspired lighting, music and costumed madness. Fans are encouraged to dress up, cheer loudly, boo louder and join in on the haunted fun. Wrestlers will be available for autographs, photos and spooky surprises before and after the shows.

Tickets are just $20 for floor seats and $15 for bleacher seating and are available at Buzwah Toys and Variety (922 Wikwemikong Way), Finn’s Gas and Convenience (187 Hwy 551), Borderline Board Shop (Downtown Little Current or online at universe.com.

The mysterious promoter from IWW remarked with enthusiasm, “We’ve showcased wrestling on the Island in the past, but this event is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. It’s a spectacular fusion of elbows, bone-crunching fists, dramatic entrances, and an electric atmosphere that will leave you breathless. If you’ve never witnessed the thrill of live wrestling, this is your golden opportunity to dive into an unforgettable experience. Don’t let a single moment of this adrenaline-fueled excitement pass you by!”