FREDERICK MIGWANS

June 25, 1964 – August 19, 2021

Born in Mindemoya on June 25, 1964 to Joseph Migwans and Ellen (Corbiere) Migwans (both predeceased). Fred passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 19, 2021, at HSN Sudbury. Beloved husband for 33 years of Leah (Trudeau) Migwans, father of Adam, Vincent, and special dad to Darryl (Cherilyn), Floyd (Ashley) Bryton and Harley. His main job was stay at home papa to Darius, Renee, Allison, Junior, Paisley and Kaia. Cherished brother of Clyde (Colleen), Rhoda (Jeremy), Joseph (Nyla) Sylvia, Lorraine, Leland (Peggy) and Russell (predeceased). Special brother-in-law to Allen, Ray, Janice, Stephanie, Tim (predeceased), Lorne (Lisa) Patrick (Lisa) and Alanna. He is survived by a large extended family and friends all over Turtle Island. Fred worked in the mental health field for many years for M’Chigeeng as well as in Sault Ste Marie. He served as band council member for two terms. Fred was always busy, work then play hard at golf, fishing, hunting and cooking amazing meals for everyone he encountered in his travels. He was always willing to help, drive anyone anywhere they needed to go. He would listen to anyone who needed a kind ear and share one of his stories of his adventures. We are respecting Fred’s wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. We will have a memorial gathering at a later date. His family would like to thank Dr Ewing-Buie, Dr Bedard and all the excellent care providers at HSN, Travelway and M’Chigeeng Health Services. We are so grateful for all the kindness extended to our family. Cremation Services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury.