HEATHER HELENA EADIE

August 16, 1948 – August 16, 2025

The family of Heather Eadie wishes to announce her peaceful passing with her family by her side. Daughter of Lloyd and Vida (McGovern) Middaugh. Beloved wife of Andrew (predeceased). Mother of Susan Case (Larry predeceased) and Lloyd. Grandmother of Lindsay Lessard (Robert) and Benjamin Case. Great-grandmother to Jocelyne and Adeline. Sister to Bonnie McWilliams (predeceased), Judy Middaugh, Lee Ashley (Jack) and Meeka White (Andrew). Brother-in-law Dave Canham, sister-in-law Wayne and Judy Eadie, Linda Burnett (Keith predeceased), Grant Burnett (Alberta predeceased) and many more. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A graveyard service will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 11 am at Mountain View Cemetery.