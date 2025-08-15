PAUL KAY

July 7, 1970 – July 23, 2025

Paul Kay was born on Manitoulin Island at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya, July 7, 1970. Paul is the 7th of 11 siblings in a big, strong, hard-working family. Life shaped Paul early and he met it head-on, a little rough around the edges and unapologetically himself. Paul left Manitoulin Island around the age of 18, pursuing his dream of becoming a welder. Over the years he lived wherever work took him and eventually moved out west to Grande Prairie, Alberta. In 2004, at the age of 33, Paul decided to move even farther north to Fort Nelson, BC. There he met Melissa King and over the years they had three beautiful babies together. He was a hard worker through and through, driven, hands-on and never one to sit still. Paul believed in earning his way and didn’t shy away from tough jobs or tougher conversations. He had a sharp tongue, a sharper wit and a love of banter that could keep you laughing or put you in your place – sometimes both at once. Paul didn’t sugarcoat things. He told it like it was, whether you were ready to hear it or not. But underneath that tough exterior was a heart that beat strongest for his family. Paul has three amazing, kind, funny and smart children, Mitchell, Brody and Ava, who were everything to him. They weren’t just his children, they were his pride, purpose and his soft spot in a hard world. He loved them deeply without condition. He was endlessly proud of the people they are becoming, and nothing meant more to him than being their dad. Paul and Sarah started dating in 2016. She quickly fell in love with Paul and his kids and stepped into their lives with a full heart. She wouldn’t change being their bonus mom for anything. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter and memories that will be held onto forever. He leaves behind a legacy of grit, honesty and unwavering love – the kind that doesn’t always come with soft words, but is deep, real and eternal.Paul is survived by his spouse Sarah Tofte; children Mitchell Kay, Brody Kay and Ava Kay; mother Janet Kay; brothers Bob Kay (Sarah), Ron Kay (Tammie), Larry Kay (Gladys) and Doug Kay; sisters Nancy Kay, Diane Kay, Lorie Rushton (Jerry) and Ruth McFarlane (Ken); and his sister-in-law Sharlene Kay. He was predeceased by his father Ken Kay, brothers Tabby Kay and Kevin Kay, as well as nephew Kenny Kay. A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 1 pm at Bear Creek Funeral Home (11802 99 Ave. in Grande Prairie, Alberta). Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home, 780-830-7742, bcfh.ca .