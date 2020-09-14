HELEN GERTRUDE COOPER

(Nee Foster)

In loving memory of Helen Gertrude Cooper (Nee Foster), who passed away on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years, at St Gabriel Villa in Chelmsford. Helen was born in Billings Township on Manitoulin Island to the late Cecil and Margaret Foster. In 1949, she married Harold Cooper (predeceased), of Mindemoya and raised six children. Loving mother of Douglas, Danny (Eveleen), Maria (predeceased), Vicki (Gord McCarthy), Tim (Teresa) and Carol. Beloved sister of George Foster (Rena) of Kagawong (both predeceased). Cherished grandmother to Jonathan (Jennifer), Matthew (Tanis), David (Amelie) and Robert McCarthy (Karen). Great-grandmother to Calise, Bryce, Arthur, Mathias, Nolan and Hudson. Helen will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Royce and Elaine Blackwood, many nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbours. The family moved to Lively in 1967. Helen was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Lively and a founding member of Our Lady of Canada Roman Catholic Church in Mindemoya. A huge and sincere thank you goes out to all the wonderful staff of St. Gabriel Villa, who has taken such great care of Helen for the last 16 months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will take place at the Carnarvon Cemetery in Mindemoya at a later date. Donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or charity of choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.