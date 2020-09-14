MARJORIE ROGERS-SAARI

Marjorie Rogers-Saari passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Taisto and dear mother of Karyn Chandler, Meredith Chandler-Noble (Lawrence Briscoe), and Rob Chandler (Misty). Grammie to Kaylyn, Harrison, Meranda, Chandler, Keegan, Cole, Brooke and Aiden. Great-grammie to McKenna. Cherished sister of Betty Jean LeBlanc and much-loved Auntie M to Dorothy, Lynne, Gayle and Lori. Marjorie will be sadly missed by Randy Noble, Larry Roy, special friends Larry and Alberta Hunter, step-children Marge (Geoff) Miller, Kim, Brian and David, and in-laws Tapio (Eunice), Tertuu, Toimi, Tauno, Taimi, Toivo (Rae), Voitto (Sandra), as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Grant and Elizabeth (Graham) Rogers, brothers-in-law Claude Leblanc, Bob and Jack, sisters-in-law Eila and Joyce and stepchild John. “If you can be anything in life… be kind.” Many aspire to this… Marjorie personified it. She was a gentle soul, with a wonderful sense of humour and a quiet strength that touched the lives of all those who shared in her journey. She taught us that a hug conveys far more love than words ever could, forgiveness sets us free, relationships and loyalty are to be valued beyond any physical riches. She has given us priceless gifts and truly left this world a better place for having been in it. “So, when all that’s left of me is love, give me away as best you can.” At Marjorie’s request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.