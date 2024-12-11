Top 5 This Week Column: Mindemoya Mice Columns Expositor Staff - December 11, 2024 OPP locate overdue hiker in Killarney Provincial Park Local Expositor Staff - December 11, 2024 Column: MSS Kids in the Hall Columns Expositor Staff - December 11, 2024 Column: Ice Chips to Canoe Quips Columns Expositor Staff - December 11, 2024 Baxter Cup 100th anniversary Local Expositor Staff - December 11, 2024 More articles Column: Mindemoya Mice Columns OPP locate overdue hiker in Killarney Provincial Park Local Column: MSS Kids in the Hall Columns Column: Ice Chips to Canoe Quips Columns Baxter Cup 100th anniversary Local Holiday fun and festive cheer await! Local Holiday fun and festive cheer await! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff December 11, 2024 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The McGale family visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at breakfast. Breakfast with Santa volunteers. One of the many floats in the Central Manitoulin Christmas Parade. The Providence Bay Agricultural Society float at the Christmas Parade in Mindemoya on Saturday. Santa Claus was on land for the Central Manitoulin Christmas parade. Linda Leunissen-Morelli and Harry Schlange lead the Gore Bay Santa Claus Parade, held Saturday evening. One of the entries in the Christmas parade in Little Current. Festival Coordinator Caroline Black with the Coral Explorers. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus took time out of their busy schedules to take part in the Gore Bay Santa Claus parade. Santa visits Little Current! Sandra Tuffin, owner of ‘The Raven Nest’ poses with a display of some of the items at the Gore Bay Harbour Days Christmas event held this past Saturday. The ‘Rein-Dearing Farm’ float by Rob Dearing and Sons took home the top prize for best float in the Gore Bay Santa Claus parade. The top float spot on the podium won bragging rights. This year’s Gore Bay parade had a huge number of floats and a great crowd despite the challenging weather.photo by Tom Sasvari The Grinch visits Little Current! Santa Claus is greeted by The Manitoulin Expositor at the Christmas parade. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Previous articleA very Gordon Christmas!Next articleBillings Township approves automated bulk water system