‘Honouring the Drum’ gala celebrates Mnaamodzawin 25th

LITTLE CURRENT—Staff and friends of Mnaamodzawin Health Services gathered at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre for a formal gala celebrating 25 years of resilience and commitment to Indigenous wellbeing. The formal dress event entitled ‘Honouring the Drum: Healing through song and dance’ included performances by an amazing lineup of local and international Indigenous entertainers, including three-time Juno Award winner Susan Aglukark and Canada’s Got Talent singer Alicia Kayley.

The evening began with guests gathering in the foyer and restaurant of the conference centre where they were served hor d’oeuvres consisting of moose meat sliders, smoked whitefish pate and elk skewers as they perused local artwork on offer in a silent auction (all proceeds going to the artists themselves).

Once assembled in the main hall, emcee Bobby Hudon guided evening’s events that began with a traditional opening including a drum song by Mushkway Gaabo and performance by Tim McGregor and friends in full jiingtamok regalia and a prayer.

Mnaamodzawin executive director Craig Abotossaway provided opening remarks,welcoming everyone to the celebration of 25 years of providing vital mental health and wellness services to the Indigenous communities of Manitoulin Island.

Dr. Suman Kuman Koka with his wife, seated, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre, third from right, and Mel Abotossaway, far right, were guests at the anniversary gala. Mnaamodzawin Health Services executive director Craig Abotossaway, left, with emcee Bobby Hudon. Debajehmujig Storytellers provided a skit on the history of the drum. Kendra Edwards and organizer Rebecca Milne in front of the backdrop designed by Ms. Edwards. Alicia Kayley gave an impressive vocal performance. Juno Award winner Susan Aglukark brought the house down as the headline performer during Mnaamodzawin Health Services’ 25th anniversary gala held last Saturday night at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre. The theme of the gala was ‘Honouring the Drum.’

photos by Michael Erskine

“It’s been quite a journey,” said Mr. Abotossaway. “It’s been a pleasure, it’s been an honour, to be able to do this work in my home territory at Manitoulin Island and to work with our First Nations people. I want to give a shout out before the dancers left because this evening is all about them. It’s all about this drum that opened things up here. This evening is in honour of the drum and healing through song and dance. It really encapsulates what Indigenous practice is supposed to be about—a reminder of the hard work that our ancestors put in before us that allowed us to be here today, and I really wanted to give a shout out to those dancers.”

“This evening is an example of the beauty of the Indigenous people,” he said. “We show that we can both dance in beauty from our culture, but we can also look as beautiful as you are in suits and amazing dresses here tonight. So, another shout out to the people in this room. I heard it so much during the cocktail hour and how beautiful everyone looks.”

Mr. Abotossaway gave a shout out to Marc Serre, the Liberal MP for Nickel Belt who attended as part of the table of Dr. Koka, teasing him gently before inviting him to provide a few words. Mr. Serre, who was on Manitoulin to take part in an earlier signing of the tripart Manitoulin Project agreement, spoke on the importance of meaningful reconciliation and his admiration for the work being done by Mnaamodzawin Health Services.

A video presentation brought messages from Dr. Sarita Verma, head of the Northern School of Medicine and several celebrities who have been part of the Mnaamodzawin journey, including Alan Doyle, former lead singer of Great Big Sea. But most poignant of the messages came from Mnaamodzawin client Gabe Abotossaway, who spoke on the vital role the agency has played in his life.

“Thank you everyone for believing, for making a difference,” said Mr. Serre in his address. “I just want to, as a representative of the Crown, say that I’m humble to be here tonight, but also acknowledge how we have to do better. We have to do better, not only to look at the culture, the language, honoring treaty, it is so, so, important. Thank you for celebrating tonight. Thank you for being here, for supporting. Thank you for supporting everyone in the area these 25 years. Miigwetch and have a beautiful evening looking forward to the culture and the singing.”

Platinum sponsor TD Bank’s Doris Bear, vice president of the Indigenous Banking Group delivered a message saying “we admire the unwavering commitment and dedication of Mnaa∆7

modzawin Health Services as a centre of excellence for Indigenous peoples in culture and healthcare. We will continue to support your endeavours in whatever way we can. TD Bank is grateful for the privilege to be part of Mnaamodzawin’s journey and we wish you continued success and excellence.”

Ms. Aglukark brought the house down with her performance and provided insightful commentary on the healing journey of Indigenous people. Ms. Aglukark also provided a warning about paying close attention to the current political climate, noting the improvement in relations with Canada over the past nine years as a distinct departure from the past, saying simply “you do the math.”

The opening act to Ms. Aglukark provided one of the highlights of the evening, as Canada’s Got Talent contestant Alicia Kayley’s impressive vocal performance brought accolades.

Debajehmujig Theatre Group provided a short skit honouring the story and history of the drum featuring current and past students.

During the performances, a meal prepared by the Mnaamodzawin chefs included wild rice cakes, entrée choices of pickerel, braised bison or wild greens pie, followed by a black walnut cake dessert.