Island firefighters gather in Little Current for live fire training

MANITOULIN—Volunteer firefighters from around Manitoulin Island received invaluable training on how to contain and extinguish fires with the mobile live fire training unit (MLFTU) and instructors being on hand for a weekend training session held on the NEMI Recreation Centre property recently.

“We had firefighters from the Gore Bay, Little Current (Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands), Assiginack, Central Manitoulin, Tehkummah and Billings fire departments take part,” said Gore Bay deputy fire chief Duncan Sinclair, one of the main organizers of the event held October 18-20.

The Mobile Live Fire Training Unit is provided through the Ontario Fire Marshall office with instructors from the Ontario Fire College being on hand to provide training. Mr. Sinclair explained the unit, “is a 45-foot trailer made to simulate different fire scenarios. For example, there is a kitchen fire scenario at the back of the trailer, another simulating a sofa on fire at the front of the trailer, and a scene where there is a fire in an upstairs area. All fire scenes can be sparked at the same time as well. The firefighters receive training in fire suppression and ventilation.”

Gore Bay volunteer firefighters Devin Wheale and Jon Oliver were among the many firefighters from across Manitoulin who took part in the training sessions held in Little Current and included the mobile live fire training unit. photo by Duncan Sinclair

“It is a great unit and provides a great chance to learn about proper firefighting techniques in the different fire scenarios,” said Mr. Sinclair. “This is the third year we have had the unit here on the Island,” he said, noting there is a Northern and Southern Ontario MLFTU available for firefighters across the province.”

“This opportunity is essential for the growth of new members on all fire teams, as well as honing of skills that many seasoned firefighters may not have the chance to perform regularly in their communities,” said Chris McGaughey, lieutenant with the NEMI Fire Department.

“All members were able to extinguish fires that were simulated on a ground floor, second floor, and basement (depending on entry locations),” said Mr. McGaughey. “All teams were also successful at locating and rescuing a victim who was located in the basement.”

“Leadership from each (participating) community’s fire services continue to speak to the pride in the hard work and knowledge of every single member in attendance,” said Mr. McGaughey. “All departments are extremely thankful for the Ontario Fire College for providing opportunities such as this.”

“I think one of the reasons we have been so fortunate in getting the unit here the past few years is that I can indicate that we will have firefighters from potentially up to 10 fire departments on the Island taking part,” added Mr. Sinclair.

“As long as there continues to be an interest from the local fire departments we will continue applying to have the unit visit every year,” added Mr. Sinclair.