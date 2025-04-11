HUGH REID GEORGE MOGGY

June 20, 1934 – April 2, 2025

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Hugh Moggy, age 90. Beloved husband of Marilyn Moggy (predeceased). Cherished father of Dianne (David Shilman) Moggy and Jane (Delbert Sousa) Moggy. Brother of Norma (Don) Hembruff (both predeceased), Rae (John) Skippen (both predeceased), Glenn (predeceased) (Marilyn) Moggy and Bill Moggy. Brother-in-law of David (Sally) Golding, Helen Golding and Paul Golding (Robin Russell) (both predeceased). Hugh will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Hugh was born in Bidwell Township, the eldest son of Walter and Elsie Moggy. It was at a dance in Manitowaning’s Orange Hall that Hugh met his future wife, Marilyn Golding. Married in August of 1958, the couple welcomed two daughters. A “family man,” Hugh was never happier than when Dianne and David and Jane and Delbert, affectionately know as “the kids,” came home. Farming played a role in Hugh’s life from the very beginning. He worked on the family farm, managed a local dairy farm and then joined the Manitoulin Livestock Co-operative. He started as a soil tester, then drove the fuel truck before ending his 34-year career with the Co-op as General Manager. During that time he managed the annual cattle sale held in Little Current each fall (he still followed the price of cattle on his iPad) and it was under his management, that the island’s first large grocery store, the Valumart in Gore Bay, was built. He was also involved in the planning of the Little Current Valumart location. While he hadn’t farmed in many years, he was an avid gardener and his white and red planters always drew great admiration. Hugh believed in the importance of community service and in giving back, both of which were inspired by his love for helping others and seeing his community—and the island which he loved so deeply—grow and flourish. He began volunteering in his youth when he became President of Assiginack’s chapter of the youth Agricultural Society. He spent six years on the school board of Assiginack before serving the township as Reeve or Councillor for 46 years. As Reeve, he championed the building of Manitowaning’s water and sewer system, the installation of artificial ice in the arena, played a key role in keeping the Bank of Montreal in Manitowaning and working with the Reeve of Howland, helped establish the Manitoulin East Municipal Airport. Hugh was the first chair of the Manitoulin Economic Development Corporation (now known as LAMBAC) and served for many years on the board of the Manitoulin Centennial Manor. He remained an active member of the Assiginack Agricultural, Historical and Horticultural Societies and was amongst the first to volunteer for any community event. Hugh lived by the adage that “it’s better to wear out than to rust out” and so many of us have benefitted from his belief. He was a man of great integrity whose progressive ideas benefitted the community that he cared so much about. At 5:00 pm tonight, please have a rye (Crown Royal) and ginger (only Canada Dry) and toast Hugh on a life well-lived. Our deepest gratitude to the many healthcare professionals and staff on Manitoulin and in Sudbury, and to all our family and friends, who supported Hugh in the past year. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Manitowaning on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 11 am with visitation to begin at 10 am. Burial will take place immediately after in the Hilly Grove Cemetery, following which the family invites everyone to return to St. Paul’s for lunch. Donations in memory of Hugh can be made by sending a cheque to St. Paul’s Anglican Church c/o Chris Prosser, P.O. Box 374, Manitowaning, Ontario POP INO or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Yonge St., Suite 1200, Box 2414, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 1E4 or online at heartandstroke.ca. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.