Celebration of Life CHRISTOPHER VOLLICK

CHRISTOPHER VOLLICK

September 24, 1963 – October 12, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held for Chris Vollick on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Silver Water United Church on Manitoulin Island.Chris’s life will forever be celebrated. Those who knew him, knew he was a leisurist outdoorsman. Chris loved to spend time fishing, exploring, gardening and feeding the birds and would often share his wealth of knowledge on plants, animals and various arrays of wildlife. Chris loved all animals and had a special knack for training the untameable. It wasn’t uncommon for Chris to take in a rescue and love it like his own. Chris had a special love of dogs and created unbreakable bonds with his beloved pups. His best boy Sailor was no exception, they grew to be best friends and final companions. Chris had a brilliant and creative mind and loved working with his hands. He was an especially talented carpenter and chose this trade as his profession. Chris worked as a dedicated employee and maintenance manager for Community Living Port Colborne for 25 years before retiring in 2021. Chris fulfilled a lifelong goal of living on Manitoulin Island. “The Island” was a place he cherished and looked forward to returning to every year. His Island friends and neighbours will attest that he was always willing to lend a helping hand. His sense of humour and quick wit will always be remembered by all who knew him. Chris was predeceased by his life partner and best friend of 34 years Rhonda Acaster, mother Margaret Walmsley, stepmother Marie Vollick, nephew MacKenzie Merritt and brother-in-law Robert Macmorine. Chris is survived by and missed dearly by his father Ronald Vollick, sisters Linda and Patricia, nephew Desmond, beloved stepchildren Natasha (Terry), Trina (Wesley) and Frank, cherished grandchildren Kyera, Alyssa, Tiyanna, Mateya and Becka, and first great-grandchild Sabrina. He will be missed by his sweetheart Denise Fidler and her grandchildren Kayden and Abbey. In memory of Chris and his “best boy” Sailor, the family asks that donations to the Humane Society of Greater Niagara be made in lieu of flowers. Family and friends are invited to join us to share memories of Chris on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11 am at the Silver Water United Church – 20336 Highway 540, Silver Water. Lunch and fellowship to follow at the Silver Water Community Centre.